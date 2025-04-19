Ground Zero chronicles the story of Border Security Force (BSF) officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led an operation to track the mastermind behind the terror attacks on Parliament in 2001 and the Akshardham temple in Gujarat's Gandhinagar in September 2002.

Actor Emraan Hashmi, whose film Ground Zero became the first to have its red-carpet premiere in Srinagar in 38 years on Friday, described the moment as "important and symbolic". Hashmi arrived in the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, ahead of the premiere. A special screening of Emraan Hashmi's film Ground Zero was hosted for BSF Jawans in Srinagar. BSF personnel watched the film in the presence of the entire team of Ground Zero, including Emraan Hashmi, and Sai Tamhankar, along with director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, producers Ritesh Sidhwani with wife Dolly Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar with wife Shibani Dandekar, and co-producer Arhan Bagati.

The film is all set to hit cinemas on April 25, 2025.

Talking to reporters at the screening of the film, Emraan Hashmi said the plot of Ground Zero revolves around a very important mission to wipe out the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad and eliminate Ghazi Baba, the mastermind of the two attacks. The officer had started planning for the operation in 2001, and it was accomplished in 2003.

In a conversation with ANI, the actor opened up about the making of this ambitious film, which is billed as the first cinematic tribute solely dedicated to the Border Security Force (BSF)."This is the first time a film has been made solely to honour the BSF," Hashmi said, adding, "We have seen stories based on the Indian Army and police before, but Ground Zero is a tribute to BSF officers, their courage, and the sacrifices they have made for the country. That, in itself, is a significant milestone."

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

