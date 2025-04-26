The positive reviews have helped Ground Zero to jump a little on Saturday, still the movie's first weekend collection will be relatively low.

Ground Zero box office collection day 2: Emraan Hashmi-starrer war drama, Ground Zero, may have opened on a low note. But the positive reviews helped the film, and it has shown a minor but significant growth on Saturday. On its second day, Ground Zero earned Rs 1.90 crores, and it might go up to Rs 2.25 crores. Till now, the movie has earned Rs 3.05 crores in India, and going ahead, the film is expected to witness another jump on Sunday, and the first weekend will be around Rs 4-5 crores. When it comes to occupancy, Ground Zero had an average of 11.40% occupancy on Saturday.

In the morning shows, the occupancy was 5.60%. In the afternoon, it was 14.99%, and in the evening shows, the occupancy was 13.62%. Regarding the comparison from Friday, the film has shown strength in occupancy. On its first day, Ground Zero had an overall occupancy of 8.63%, earning Rs 1.15 crore only. The movie continues to struggle with its weeks-old, Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 and Sunny Deol's Jaat. The business of Ground Zero has left many trade pundits shocked, and the movie has earned comparatively low. It will be interesting to see how the movie will perform over the weekdays.

Emraan Hashmi on why Bollywood is falling?

In an interview with DNA, Emraan reflected on why Bollywood suffers heavy losses. At first, he admitted that Bollywood has been considered a 'soft target' for criticism, and then added, "It (Bollywood) has been the industry that has been the soft target, and it's always open for criticism. It's always been the point of discussion. But it's cyclical. This happened back in the 80s, when VHS happened, and the boom of the South industry."

Watch the interview here

Speaking about how Bollywood should 'reset', the Murder talked sense, and added, "If you take a family to watch a film, you end up spending 1000s of rupees, and the common man doesn't have that kind of money to do it every weekend. He might step out during Diwali or Eid, or any other festive season. That's why films work during such a weekend. But when you have films in Rs 99, it's sold out. So India is a price-sensitive market, and we have to understand that." Ground Zero is playing in cinemas near you.