Emraan Hashmi-starrer action drama has opened to mixed reviews and a poor opening, and it seems like the fate of the film is doomed.

Ground Zero box office collection day 1: Emraan Hashmi-starrer war drama Ground Zero released on Friday, April 26, with mixed reviews and unfavourable word-of-mouth. The film had low buzz before the release, and the adverse reviews led to a very low opening. The first day estimates are out, and reportedly, it has opened even less than Emraan's last box office disaster, Selfiee.

As Sacnilk reported, the early estimates of Ground Zero are around Rs 1 crore. The movie has just collected Rs 1 crore, and going with the trend, the movie is expected to score a disappointing weekend between Rs 5-6 crores only. When it comes to comparison, Emraan failed to beat the opening of Selfiee, which opened at Rs 2.55 crores. Regarding ground zero occupancy, the movie had 4.71% in the morning shows. In the afternoon shows, the movie had 8.25% occupancy, and in the evening shows, the movie had 7.49 % occupancy.

Ground Zero has shockingly opened low, and there are other factors that made it happen. The film is facing competition from Kesari Chapter 2, which has entered its second week, earned Rs 4.15 crores from its second Friday and even from Jaat, which has entered its third week, and earned Rs 90 lakh on its third Friday. At present, the nation is still mourning the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack, which has indirectly impacted the audience. A certain section of moviegoers doesn't want to go to the cinemas.

About Ground Zero

The movie is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, and it is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, under their production house Excel Entertainment. Ground Zero is based on the real events, revolving around the story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led the operation in which terrorist Rana Tahir Nadeem, better known as Ghazi Baba, was killed in 2003. The movie also stars Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain in key roles.

