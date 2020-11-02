Headlines

Bollywood

'Grateful to God for sending u in my life as soulmate': Ankita Lokhande showers love on beau Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande posted a heartwarming photo with beau Vicky Jain on her Instagram page.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 01:37 PM IST

Ankita Lokhande has been in a relationship with Vicky Jain post her breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput. There were reports that the couple is engaged to be married but it seemed to be mere rumours. While fighting for the justice of Sushant, Ankita went all out on social media and even Vicky supported her for the same. Now, the Manikarnika actor took to her Instagram page and shared a heartwarming photo with her beau.

In the photo, Ankita and Vicky are seen posing candidly while getting clicked. She captioned the photo stating, "I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which comes in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to God for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as a soulmate. Thank you for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you.Thank you for being my support system."

Ankita added, "Most importantly thank you for understanding me and my situations. And I am sorry because of me you have to face criticism which you don’t deserve at all. Words fall short but this bond is amazing. I love you. @jainvick #viank."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ankita was last seen in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 in which she was paired opposite Riteish Deshmukh. The film starred Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles and it released earlier this year.

