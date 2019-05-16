'Grateful for the opening our film has got': Tiger Shroff on 'Student of the Year 2' Box Office Collections

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer 'Student of the Year 2' is slowly inching towards the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office....

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer, Student of the year 2 which has opened big at the box office despite the film releasing on a non-holiday and equal viewership competition with the IPL finals, is winning hearts for the actor's promising performance.

Student of the Year 2 has managed to rake in a total of Rs 49.37 crore at the box office in five days of its release. Talking about the opening that the film has received, Tiger shares, "We are very grateful for the opening our film has got, especially to everyone who supported and showered love on our film."

The actor also shared about the passion he has for the work is doing and said, "Nothing can match the impact of the large screen. When you go and watch a film in the theatre, It hasn larger-than-life impact. I love cinema and would like to focus on that."

Fans were seen carrying banners of Tiger Shroff to the theatres. Selfies with the posters have flooded social media. The actor had some of his fans wearing T-shirts with his picture printed on the merchandise.

As Tiger Shroff perfectly fits the role of Rohan Sachdev, the actor aces his role in the film with utmost flair. The star’s well-toned body blends perfectly with his character and has left the audience swooning. Tiger Shroff who is already a leading name in the industry, has yet again won over hearts and proved his mettle as a promising actor with his recent release, Student of the Year 2.

Before the release, Tiger Shroff was seen matching steps with the two leading ladies of the film, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the songs from the film, at various promotional events. Tiger will be next seen in an untitled film with Hrithik Roshan, Baaghi 3 and an official remake of Rambo.