Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas turn Disney princesses

Grammys 2020 was about a lot of things. From Ariana Grande's expensive dress to tributes for NBA legend Kobe Bryant, the event was nothing less than happening. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and Danielle Jonas too were the talk of the town, and now Danielle has shared moments where she and Priyanka felt like Disney princesses.

Danielle and Priyanka, who are usually termed as the ones sharing cold vibes in the Jonas family, have time and again proved that things are well between them. It happened once again at Grammys 2020 when Danielle took to Instagram and stated that she felt like a Disney princess along with her.

"Disney princess moment at the Grammys," stated Danielle on the post. The two photos shared by Danielle gave a clear view of the gowns the two were wearing and the train of their gown was quite a sight!

Take a look:

The Jonas Brothers aka Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas also gave a memorable performance at the Grammys 2020. They even sang the recently released video 'What A Man Gotta Do'. The video featured the Jonas Brothers with their better halves aka Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Danielle Jonas, and Sophie Turner.