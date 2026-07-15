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Govt to mandate CBFC certification for OTT films after Satluj controversy? Here's what we know

Amid the controversy over Satluj, the Centre is considering making CBFC certification mandatory for films released on OTT platforms. The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer remained stuck in the certification process for more than 3 years before it premiered on ZEE5 this month, only to be removed within 2 days.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 08:41 PM IST

Govt to mandate CBFC certification for OTT films after Satluj controversy? Here's what we know
Satluj poster
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The Centre is considering making certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) mandatory for films released directly on OTT platforms amid the controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj. According to an India Today report, the government is exploring whether all films premiering on streaming platforms should be required to secure CBFC approval before release. To facilitate this, the Centre is reportedly considering amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules that govern digital content in India. The proposal comes days after the Centre asked state governments to initiate legal action wherever Satluj is being screened without the necessary certification, sources said. The film, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was removed from ZEE5 within 48 hours of its release in India, triggering a fresh debate over censorship and content regulation on OTT platforms.

Following the takedown, Diljit Dosanjh shared a video message urging viewers to watch the film despite its removal from the streaming service. Since then, Satluj has been screened at community events organised at Gurudwaras across several states, with organisers saying the screenings are aimed at ensuring that Khalra's story continues to reach audiences. Directed by Honey Trehan, the film chronicles the life and work of Khalra, who investigated the alleged cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994. Khalra disappeared in 1995, and a decade later, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted for his abduction and murder and sentenced to seven years in prison. In 2007, the Punjab and Haryana High Court extended their punishment to life imprisonment.

The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer, originally titled Ghallughara and Punjab 95, had been mired in controversy long before its release. It remained stuck in the certification process for more than three years after the CBFC reportedly sought over 127 cuts. On July 3, it finally premiered on ZEE5 in its original, uncut form, only to be taken down two days later. The controversy surrounding Satluj has now prompted wider discussions within the government about strengthening the regulatory framework for OTT platforms. If the proposed changes are implemented, filmmakers releasing movies online may soon have to undergo the same certification process currently applicable to theatrical releases.

READ | Shabana Azmi urges Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike in CJP protest amid health concerns: 'Ladai aage tak ladni hai'

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