Bollywood actor Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja often grabs headlines for speaking what's on her mind. In a new interview with HT, Sunita Ahuja shared why she believes that women should be independent and not depend on their husbands or fathers. Sunita Ahuja also opened up about her marriage to Govinda and the insecurities she faced as a wife.

"I feel every woman should be independent. They shouldn’t be dependent on their husbands or fathers. While growing up, I always knew I wanted to get married and settle down. I did. I took care of my family, my husband and kids as I didn’t want them to grow up with maids. But now they have grown up and have a life of their own. I was managing Govinda’s work but he, too, has stopped working since two years, so now I want to do something for myself and carve a career path. I feel alone so I want to be busy. Judging a comedy show on TV is something I am looking at. Shakal toh achi hai ! Tina is working on a podcast with me and there are a few other ideas we are working on," Sunita Ahuja said.

Speaking further about how being a star wife affected her, especially the frequent link-up rumours of Govinda with his co-stars, Sunita Ahuja said, "Dil par patthar rakhna padta hai kyunki kabhi yahan link up, kabhi wahan. But often he would be working non-stop so time hi nahi tha affair karne ka. Ab woh (Govinda) kaam nahi kar raha hai, toh mujhe insecurity hai kahi affair na kar le. 60 ke baad log sathiya jaate hain!"

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987 and have been together for more than 30 years. They have two children.

