Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja recalls losing 3-month-old daughter due to...: 'She passed away in my arms, I could have...'

In her latest interview, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shared that losing her three-month-old daughter in her arms was the darkest phase of her life.

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been in the headlines this year amid repeated reports of an alleged divorce. The couple have dismissed the separation rumours by making several public appearances together. However, Sunita’s controversial statements have continued to fuel speculation about whether everything is truly well between them.

In her latest interview, Sunita talked about the darkest phase of her life when she lost their three-month-old daughter due to premature birth. Talking to Usha Kakade, she said, "When my second daughter was born, she was born prematurely. She was in my arms for three months, but her lungs didn’t develop properly. So eventually, one night, she couldn’t breathe properly, and she passed away in my arms. That was extremely difficult for me. I could have had two daughters and a son today."

Sunita had also opened up about losing her second daughter in an earlier interview with Hauterrfly. She had then said, "Premature thi, 8 mahine mein paida ho gayi thi (She was premature, born at 8 months) because I was travelling too much with Govinda. Mujhe nahi pata tha, pehla delivery toh aaram se ho gaya, mujhe laga doosra bhi aise hi ho jayega, toh mujhe nahi pata tha ki weight nahi uthana hai (I didn’t know, my first delivery was smooth, so I thought the second would be the same. I didn’t know I shouldn’t lift heavy things)."

Govinda and Sunita, who tied the knot with each other on March 11, 1987, are parents to two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. Tina was born in 1989 and Yashvardhan was born in 1997. Tina's only Bollywood film was the 2015 romantic comedy Second Hand Husband, which bombed at the box office. Yashvardhan will soon make his acting debut.

