Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja makes shocking statement, says she knows about his affair with 30-year-old Marathi actress but...

Talking about Govinda's alleged affair, Sunita Ahuja said, "This is not the age to do all of this. Govinda should be thinking about settling his daughter, and son Yash’s career. But, I have also heard the rumours and said that till the time I don't open my mouth, don't trust anything."

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been grabbing headlines this year after several reports have claimed that the two are headed for a divorce more than three decades after their marriage. However, the couple have often made several public appearances together, debunking their separation rumours. Now, Sunita has made a shocking statement stating that she has heard about Govinda's alleged affair with a 30-year-old Marath actress, but won't believe it until she catches him red-handed.

Talking to Paras S Chhabra on his podcast named Abraa Kaa Dabra Show, Sunita encouraged all the women to have a steady source of income, instead of depending on their husbands for money. She stated, "A woman should stand up on her own. It gives another level of happiness to earn your own money. My YouTube channel is going really well. I got the Youtube silver button within four months of vlogging. Your husband gives money, but he will give once after asking 10 times. Your own earning is your own."

When she was asked about Govinda's alleged affairs, she replied, "I have said this many times to the media that I have also heard it. But, till the moment I don’t see him with my own eyes or catch him red-handed, I can’t declare anything. I have heard that it’s a Marathi actress. This is not the age to do all of this. Govinda should be thinking about settling his daughter, and son Yash’s career. But, I have also heard the rumours and said that till the time I don’t open my mouth, don’t trust anything. I have even told the media that I will always say the truth because I don’t lie."

Govinda and Sunita, who tied the knot with each other on March 11, 1987, are parents to two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. Tina was born in 1989 and Yashvardhan was born in 1997. Tina's only Bollywood film was the 2015 romantic comedy Second Hand Husband, which bombed at the box office. Yashvardhan will soon make his acting debut.

