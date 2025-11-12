FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja kept staring at Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan's photos during pregnancy, here's why

Dharmendra also confirmed the same during a 2000 interview with Filmfare. The veteran superstar revealed how Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, used to keep looking at his pictures before delivering her baby so that her child would look like him.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 11:12 AM IST

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja kept staring at Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan's photos during pregnancy, here's why
Dharmendra, who had been on ventilator support at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, was discharged on Wednesday. Hospital sources confirmed that the actor was discharged earlier today and will continue treatment at home. On the other hand, Govinda was immediately rushed to CritiCare Hospital after he reportedly lost consciousness at his residence in the early hours. 

Why was Govinda admitted to the hospital?

Govinda was rushed to the hospital just a day after he went to meet Dharmendra at Breach Candy. For the unversed, Dharmendra is extremely special to Sunita Ahuja and Govinda. The couple shared the anecdote on The Kapil Sharma Show, revealing that when Sunita Ahuja was pregnant, she used to place the photos of Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan next to her, hoping that her child would be good-looking like them.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are parents to daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan. 

Why did Govinda’s wife look at Dharmendra's photos during pregnancy? 

Dharmendra also confirmed the same during a 2000 interview with Filmfare. The veteran superstar revealed how Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, used to keep looking at his pictures before delivering her baby so that her child would look like him.

"When Govinda’s wife, Sunita, was to deliver a child, she had given an interview to Filmfare where she stated that she kept looking at my pictures because she wanted her child to look exactly like me. I was touched. I called her up and gave her my aashirwad (blessings). This love, these feelings are my only true assets," he had said.

READ | Dharmendra shares special message for his fans after getting discharged from Mumbai hospital, will continue to...

