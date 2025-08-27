Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja clarifies her statement on Saiyaaa star Ahaan Panday: 'My son is also going to...'

Sunita Ahuja had stated earlier that her son Yashvardhan Ahuja's debut film is a better movie than Saiyaara.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 09:29 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja clarifies her statement on Saiyaaa star Ahaan Panday: 'My son is also going to...'
Sunita Ahuja and Ahaan Panday
Sunita Ahuja, wife of veteran actor Govinda, has issued a clarification on her earlier statement about the Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday. Sunita spoke to the media on Wednesday during the Ganpati festivities, and blamed the media for misconstruing her statement. Earlier, during an interaction, Sunita had said that Yashvardhan is doing a better film than Saiyaara. The Mohit Suri film also stars Aneet Padda and has minted over Rs 500 crore worldwide, becoming one of the biggest blockbusters recently.

Clarifying her earlier statement, wherein she said her son Yashvardan Ahuja's debut will be even bigger, she told the media, "I didn’t say anything like that. I am very happy that Ahaan Panday has made a name for himself. I never said anything about him. I wish that all the kids of the film industry do well and Ahaan I am big fan of yours beta, I love you and I love Yash Raj Films too much. I didn’t say anything because my son is also going to become a hero. Don’t spread these rumours."

Meanwhile, Sunita and Govinda put all the rumours to rest on Wednesday when they came together to celebrate Ganpati festivities, and even interacted with the media. The couple were seen in ethnic wear, and cleared the air around the recent controversy that erupted after the court documents of Sunita's divorce filing came out on the public domain.

Responding to the rumours, Sunita told the media, "You guys have come for Ganpati or the controversy? Hasn't the media been slapped in the face by seeing us together so close? If there was something off, there would have been distances. No power can separate us, neither the God nor the satan. They say, 'My husband is mine', likewise 'My Govinda is mine'. It's my humble request to everyone to not believe the rumours. Don't believe anything unless you hear it from us."

Govinda and Sunita have been married for more than three decades and are parents to two children, Tina and Yashvardhan.

