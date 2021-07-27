Govinda was once shy to perform romantic scenes with his 'Ilzaam' co-star Neelam Kothari, find out why

There are several hit Jodi’s of the 90s that will be always remembered by fans. One such duo is Govinda and Neelam Kothari. Govinda made his debut against Neelam in ‘Ilzaam’ (1986), which was a box office hit. But did you know that there was a time that the frank, outgoing and versatile actor, Govinda was shy to romance Neelam?

Govinda appeared as a guest judge on the recent episode of reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ along with Nora Fatehi and choreographer Ganesh Acharya. During the show, Nora pointed out contestant Piyush’s shyness which prompted Govinda to share a fun anecdote from his early days of acting and how he couldn’t do intimate scenes with co-star Neelam.

"I remember during my first film, I had to shoot a romantic song with Neelam and I just couldn't do it. From the corner, Saroj (Khan) held me and inquired whether I had ever romanced a girl! I said 'no', and she immediately asked one of her assistant choreographers to teach me how to do the romantic steps, and It was quite something," Govinda said.

This week will be a Govinda special on ‘Dance Deewane’ and contestants will perform on hit songs of the actor.

A few weeks ago, Govinda and another cherished 90s partner of his, Raveena Tandon teamed up for a secret project. The actress shared a bunch of photos with Govinda and even a BTS video. While sharing the photos, Raveena informed her fans that the two will hit the screen together soon. Not many details have been revealed regarding the project.

“The Grand reunion! #backtogether to hit the screen again!!!! What ? Where ? When ? Coming Soon …#kisidiscomienjaayein,” she captioned the post.

Govinda will be next seen in ‘Partner 2’ and ‘Raja Ram’. He will also star alongside Anil Kapoor in ‘Deewana Mastana 2’.