Govinda has created a frenzy on the internet by dropping reels in his new look. While his die-hard fans are expecting his grand comeback, another section of netizens is puzzled over his 'stuck mentality', thinking he's still 'Hero No 1'.

Govinda was once among the biggest Bollywood stars in the 1990s, competing with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan in popularity. He was giving back-to-back laugh riots, and dominated the 90s with the classics like Aankhen, Shola Aur Shabnam, Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Hero No 1, and Haseena Maan Jayegi. However, his popularity started to decline in the 2000s. His decisions of rejecting a few important films and his attitude towards work backfired against him, making him a forgettable icon, until Bhagam Bhag (2006) and Partner (2007). Post 2010, Govinda went out of sight, and he was limited to a '90s actor' who gave iconic comedy films.

Govinda to make a grand comeback?

Since 2019, Govinda has taken a sabbatical from acting. His fans are waiting for his big comeback, and it seems like the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor has dropped a major hint about his second innings. On Instagram, Govinda dropped a reel, revealing his new look with a moustache. In his latest post, a suited-booted Govinda makes a stylish entry, walking towards the camera and revealing his new look. He shared the video with the shining star emoji. Govinda's reel went viral in no time, and it divided the internet.

Netizens' reaction to Govinda's new look

The internet is divided over Govinda's moustache look. While his fans defended and even lauded his style. Another section of netizens trolled him. A netizen wrote, "Market me itne saare aa gye pata nahi chalta asli hai ya nakhli." Another netizen wrote, "Sunita ma'am was right. He is not ready to change. Such a good actor." One of the netizens wrote, "Aaj bhi koi todh nahi hai aapka. Hero No 1." Govinda's last film was the sleazy comedy Rangeela Raja. The movie was a remake of a hit Tamil entertainer, but it became a box office disaster, barely recovering 10% of the budget.