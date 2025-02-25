Govinda is currently making headlines due to rumors about his alleged divorce from wife Sunita Ahuja.

Govinda is currently making headlines due to rumors about his alleged divorce from wife Sunita Ahuja. The speculation has shocked fans, leaving many curious about the gossip's truth.

According to a post shared by Zoom TV on Instagram, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are reportedly getting divorced after 37 years of marriage and are said to be in the final stage of their separation. The speculation suggests that Govinda's alleged relationship with a 30-year-old Marathi actress could be the reason behind the split. However, there has been no official confirmation or statement from Govinda or Sunita.

A few weeks ago, in an interview with Hindi Rush, Sunita Ahuja shared that she and Govinda have been living apart. Despite this, she firmly stated that no one can come between them. In a conversation with India Today, she expressed, "No one can break us apart. I have a lot of fun with him. It's often those close to us who try to create rifts, but I won’t let anyone break our home."

"Take care of your men. Men are like a cricket—sometimes good, sometimes bad. I have always told women to hold their men in their hands like I have. If you can't hold them, hit them," she added.

Just a few days ago, Sunita shared that she and Govinda have very different personalities. She explained that she tends to speak less because she prefers not to waste her energy on insignificant people.

Sunita said, "I like to talk less because I don’t like to waste my energy on stupid people. However, Govinda is very fond of stupid people. He sits with four stupid people and then they talk nonsense."

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja tied the knot on March 11, 1987. The couple has two children: a son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, and a daughter, Tina Ahuja.