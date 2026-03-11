Govinda, Sunita Ahuja's daughter Tina Ahuja breaks silence on their divorce rumours: 'There has been turbulence'

Talking about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce rumours, their daughter Tina Ahuja said, "Two years have not been great. There has been turbulence."

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been grabbing headlines since last year after several reports claimed that the two are headed for a divorce. A few months ago, Sunita also accused Govinda of having an affair with a younger actress, fuelling speculation about cracks in their relationship. Amid the buzz around alleged trouble in their marriage, their daughter Tina Ahuja has finally addressed their separation rumours.

Taking over Sunita's YouTube vlog for International Women's Day, she spoke candidly about the difficult phase the family has been navigating. Tina reflected on the importance of women prioritising themselves and said, “Us women do a lot for others, and we don’t think about ourselves. So, I thought of doing something special for my woman." She then acknowledged Govinda and Sunita's divorce rumours, adding, "Two years have not been great. There has been turbulence."

As part of the special vlog, Tina was seen surprising her mother with gifts to celebrate the day. Reacting to the thoughtful gesture, Sunita shared her own perspective on life and self-worth. She said, “Everything must be done in a limit. I have done all my duties, but at this point, I have started living for myself, and I deserve more than this." She further added, “Now I will live my life king-size."

During their conversation, Sunita also spoke about their children and the future, telling Tina, "Yash and you both have grown up. Sab maldar party hone vale hai (Everyone is going to be wealthy)." The mother-daughter duo also discussed relationships and the importance of staying connected with one’s inner self. Tina emphasised the need for independence in love, saying, “We have to be self-reliable. We forget ourselves in someone’s love."

Govinda and Sunita, who tied the knot with each other on March 11, 1987, are parents to two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. Tina was born in 1989 and Yashvardhan was born in 1997. Tina's only Bollywood film was the 2015 romantic comedy Second Hand Husband, which bombed at the box office. Yashvardhan will soon make his acting debut.

READ | Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram welcome baby girl, share first glimpse of their daughter: 'A little girl and a lifetime of love'