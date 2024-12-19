Yashvardhan Ahuja will mark his debut with National Award-winning director, Sai Rajesh's directorial. Madhu Mantena will produce the movie with Allu Aravind and SKN Films.

Veteran actor Govinda's son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, is finally making his Bollywood debut. The young bud has bagged his debut project on the basis of merit, and just like his father, Yashvardhan will also start his cinematic journey with romantic drama. For the unversed, Govinda made his Bollywood debut with Love 86 (1986).

As Pinkvilla reported, Yashvardhan has bagged a lead role in National Award-winning director Sai Rajesh's directorial. The movie will be produced by Madhu Mantena, Allu Arvind and SKN Films. The portal quoted a source closer to the project who said, "The yet untitled love story will bring the second generation of Govinda’s legacy to the big screen. Yashvardhan auditioned for the part and bagged it based on the merits. The film will be helmed by Sai Rajesh and produced by Madhu Mantena with Allu Aravind and SKN Films."

Yashvardhan will be paired with a new face, and the nationwide hunt for the heroine is on and led by casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Sharing the thoughts on the casting, the source further said, "The nationwide hunt to lock the female lead of the film is spearheaded by Mukesh Chhabra and the casting director has received over 14,000 audition clips so far. The female protagonist will be locked soon as makers are looking to take the film on floors by Summer 2025.”

So, as per the news report, Yashvardhan's movie will go on the floors in 2025, and we can expect his movie to be out either by 2025-end or in 2026. For the unversed, Yashvardhan is the younger brother of Tina Ahuja. Govinda and Sunita's daughter tried her luck in acting, and made her debut with Gippy Grewal in Second Hand Husband (2015), but the movie was a disaster, and Tina failed to win the audiences. Now, all eyes will be on Yashvardhan, as he has the potential to take Govinda's legacy forward.

