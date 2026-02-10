Govinda slams Karan Johar for making Govinda Naam Mera based on his alleged infidelity with Sunita Ahuja: 'I'll give them the Rajinikanth treatment'

Govinda has claimed that the 2022 film Govinda Naam Mera, produced by Karan Johar and starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar, was based on him, his wife Sunita Ahuja, and their troubled marriage. The Shashank Khaitan directorial premiered directly on JioHotstar.

Veteran actor Govinda, known for his comic timing and iconic performances in films such as Hero No. 1, Dulhe Raja, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan among others, has slammed filmmaker Karan Johar for producing the 2022 film Govinda Naam Mera for using his name and reflecting aspects of his personal life. He claimed that the Shashank Khaitan directorial was based on him, his wife Sunita Ahuja, and their troubled marriage.

In an interview with ANI, Govinda said, "Someone made a film on my name, Govinda Naam Mera. I think it was Karan Johar. In the story, the husband and the wife get into a quarrel because of the girlfriend. They start doubting each other. So, they try to forcefit someone’s personal life into a film. I promise if we ever cross paths, I'll give them the Rajinikanth treatment in public. No misbehaving please! I request with folded hands, jokes don’t look good every time everywhere."

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Govinda Naam Mera features Vicky Kaushal as Govind Waghmare, a Bollywood background dancer who dreams of making it big as a choreographer. Trapped in a toxic marriage with Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar), Govinda wants a divorce so he can be with his girlfriend and fellow dancer Suku (Kiara Advani). But, Gauri refuses to let him go unless he returns the Rs 2 crore she brought as dowry. The film premiered directly on JioHotstar in December 2022.

Meanwhile, Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been grabbing headlines since last year after she had made multiple allegations of infidelity against him in several interviews. There had been multiple reports about their divorce also. However, the couple has debunked their separation rumours after making a few public appearances together. Govinda and Sunita tied the knot with each other on March 11, 1987, and are parents to two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja.

