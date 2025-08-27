Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Govinda sirf mera hi hai': Sunita Ahuja SHUTS DOWN divorce rumours, warna media 'jab tak hum mooh na khole...'

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja came together for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, and they shut down the divorce rumours.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 08:08 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Govinda sirf mera hi hai': Sunita Ahuja SHUTS DOWN divorce rumours, warna media 'jab tak hum mooh na khole...'
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja
Sunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda, has finally spoken about the divorce rumours. On Wednesday, the couple came together to celebrate Ganeshotsav and also spoke to the media. Dressed in ethnic wear, they put an end to the controversy that started after reports of Sunita’s divorce filing surfaced online.

Reacting to the rumours, Sunita said, "Aaj itna close, close… agar kuch hota toh hum itne nazdeek hotey? Humaari dooriyan hoti! Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta hain, chahe upar se koi aa jaaye bhagwan aa jaaye, koi shaitaan nahi aa jaaye. Koi nahi alag kar sakta hai. Ek picture tha na ‘Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai’ waise hi mera Govinda sirf mera hi hai aur kisi ka nahi hai. Jab tak hum moonh na khole tab tak aap please aap log koi bhi cheez mein na boliye (Today we are so close, close… if something had happened, would we have been this close? There would have been a distance between us! No one can separate us, even if someone comes from above, even God, no devil comes. No one can separate us. There was a picture ‘Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai', similarly, my Govinda is only mine and no one else’s. Till the time we open our moon, you all please do not say anything about us)."

Many guests were seen at their home for Ganpati darshan, including Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. Govinda and Sunita have been married for over 30 years and are parents to two children, Tina and Yashvardhan. Earlier, Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, had already denied the divorce reports. Speaking to IANS, he explained that while Sunita had once filed papers in court, the matter was resolved in the beginning itself, and things are now normal between the couple.

He said, “No, someone has done this mischief. This is a very old thing. Nothing new. Nothing like the divorce is going to happen. Everything is getting better. Everything is fine. Very soon, everyone will get good news”. When asked if it was the same 2024 case Sunita filed in Bandra Family Court, he confirmed it was.

