Govinda shoots self in leg, David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha visit hospital

Govinda underwent emergency surgery for a bullet injury sustained when he accidentally shot himself in the leg at his home in Mumbai after his licensed gun misfired early Tuesday morning.

David Dhawan and Shatrughan Sinha visited a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday to check on actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda, who sustained an injury earlier in the day after his revolver accidentally went off at his home. Govinda has been admitted at the CritCare Hospital in Mumbai here after he was accidentally shot in the leg. Jackky Bhagnani also met the actor and politician. Sudesh Lehri was also spotted leaving the hospital.

Govinda underwent emergency surgery for a bullet injury sustained when he accidentally shot himself in the leg at his home in Mumbai after his licensed gun misfired early Tuesday morning. Later, he reassured fans about his health. In an audio message shared by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) member Krishna Hegde, Govinda updated his fans on his condition, saying, "With the blessings of you all and my parents, the bullet has been removed. I thank the doctors and you for keeping me in your prayers."

The incident took place around 4:45 am when Govinda's licensed revolver accidentally discharged while he was putting it back in the cupboard, according to Mumbai Police. He was preparing to leave for Kolkata at the time. Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, told ANI over the phone, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."

A Mumbai Police official also confirmed that Govinda's injury was not serious, but he was admitted to the hospital as a precaution. Tina Ahuja, Govinda's daughter earlier reached CritCare Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday to check on her father. Kashmera Shah, wife of his nephew Krushna Abhishek, also ended the family fued and met the actor and Shiv Sena leader. (With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.