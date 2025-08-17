Govinda sets the stage on fire with electrifying dance performance on Janmashtami 2025: Watch viral video

Despite heavy rains, the atmosphere turned electric when Govinda took the stage, entertaining the crowd with his trademark dance moves on his popular songs.

Bollywood’s Hero No. 1 Govinda added star power to the Janmashtami festivities in Mumbai as he joined Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and actor Sharad Kelkar at a Dahi Handi celebration.

Despite heavy rains, the atmosphere turned electric when Govinda took the stage, entertaining the crowd with his trademark dance moves on his popular songs, while fans cheered with full enthusiasm. Dressed in a casual black T-shirt, matching jeans, and a shawl, the actor was seen having a gala time at the event.

Earlier in the day, Govinda marked the occasion by visiting the ISKCON temple in Juhu. Wearing a red kurta-pyjama with a beige shawl, he offered prayers, interacted with pandits, and posed for photographers as he arrived at the temple premises. The actor also took darshan of Lord Krishna on the auspicious occasion before leaving.

Meanwhile, Govinda once again sparked chatter online with his old claim about being offered the lead role in James Cameron’s Hollywood blockbuster Avatar. According to him, the director even offered a hefty fee for the project, but he turned it down.

Reacting to this, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja had a witty take during her appearance on Uorfi Javed’s YouTube channel. Laughing it off, she said, “Arey yaar, mujhe toh nahi pata yeh kab offer hui. 40 saal toh mujhe ho gaye hain Govinda ke saath. Woh Avatar ka director-producer kab aaya, mujhe nahi malum.” (Oh man, I have no idea when that film was offered. I’ve been with Govinda for 40 years, and even I don’t know when that Avatar director came with the offer.)