Actor-turned-politician Govinda visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday. The actor offered prayers at the revered temple and expressed his joy after performing the required rituals. Govinda donned a yellow kurta for his visit. He poured water on the Nandi (Shiva's bull) idol, a common ritual performed by Lord Shiva devotees.

ANI shared the video on X. The actor was captured performing puja, paying respect to Nandi, and then conveying his wish in the idol's ears. The portal uploaded the clip with the caption, "Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Shiv Sena leader and actor Govinda visited Mahakaleshwar Temple and offered prayers."

The Bhasma Aarti, one of the most revered rituals at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, is performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM. According to temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of Baba Mahakal's doors in the early hours, followed by a holy bath with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

The deity is then adorned with cannabis and sandalwood before the unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti take place, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and the resonating sound of conch shells. Devotees from across the country visit the temple to witness this divine ritual, believing that attending the Bhasma Aarti during the sacred month of Shravan brings blessings and fulfillment of wishes. The Mahakaleshwar Temple, situated on the banks of the Shipra River in Ujjain, holds immense religious significance as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

Speaking about Govinda, there were rumours that he is getting separated from his wife Sunita Ahuja after 38 years of marriage. However, soon the couple mended their ways, and now it's reported that the couple are giving another chance to their relationship.

