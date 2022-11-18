Govinda's wife Sunita wishes to have another baby, leaves everyone in splits by saying 'ghar chal ke product...'

Govinda Sunita

Govinda is one of the finest actors of Bollywood who entertained us in the 90s. But little did we know, that his Life Partner Sunita is much more 'lively' and 'entertaining' than our beloved Chi Chi. In the upcoming episode of Indian Idol, Govinda graced the show as a special guest with Bollywood's most handsome man Dharmendra.

During the episode, a clip from The Kapil Sharma Show was played where Govinda revealed that while Sunita was pregnant with Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda used to keep a picture of Dharmendra before his wife. He wished to have a child as dashing as the veteran star. Later, Govinda's son Yash makes his first on-screen appearance by joining his parents on the show. While acknowledging Dharmendra for their son, Sunita made a cheeky comment. Mrs Ahuja said, "Chi Chi Yash peth mein tha toh Dharam ji ka photo diya mujhe to maine itna acha product nikaal dia. Aaj saakshaat Dharam ji ko dekha hai... toh chalo ghar chalke ek aur product nikaalte hain," this left everyone in splits including Govinda, Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. Dharmendra praised Sunita by calling her 'lovely and lively.'

Watch the promo

For the unversed, Govinda is blessed with a daughter Tina Ahuja and a son Yash. Raja Babu star's daughter made her Bollywood debut with Gippy Grewal in Second Hand Husband (2015), but the film didn't do any wonders, and Tina's career never took off. On the other side, Yash has been avoiding the limelight for many years. But he finally made his first proper on-screen appearance on Indian Idol.

Recently, a man greeted Govinda as soon as he exited his car when he was recently seen at the Mumbai airport. He was none other than his doppelganger. The man approached Govinda, offered him a bouquet, touched his feet, and engaged him in a lengthy chat. Govinda gave him a kind welcome and smiled the whole time. On the work front, Govinda was last seen in Rangeela Raja.