Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja says son Yashvardhan is working on 'better film' than Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara: 'Vo itna handsome hai...'

BOLLYWOOD
When Sunita was told about a fan comment saying Yashvardhan should have been in Saiyaara, she replied, “I wish. But...'
Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, never shies away from speaking her mind. In a recent chat with Eat Travel Repeat, she claimed that her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, is working on a better film than YRF’s Saiyaara, which starred Ahaan Panday.
Fan Suggestion Sparks Her Response
When Sunita was told about a fan comment saying Yashvardhan should have been in Saiyaara, she replied, “I wish. But usse better picture kar raha hai Yash.” She also revealed she hasn’t watched Saiyaara yet but wishes success to all newcomers. “Best of luck to all the kids who are coming up. And I want ki sab bachhe khoob naam kamaye,” she said.
Yashvardhan’s Bond With Rasha Thadani
Sunita also spoke about Yashvardhan’s friendship with Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha. Although she hasn’t met Rasha personally, she recalled Raveena inviting her to a film trial. Sunita couldn’t attend as she was in Jaipur for a Khatu Shyam pooja, but she later watched the film in a theatre and found Rasha “sweet” and reminiscent of Raveena’s younger days.
Divorce Rumours Resurface
Recently, rumours about Sunita and Govinda’s divorce made headlines again. However, Govinda’s manager and their daughter, Tina Ahuja, both denied the reports.