Govinda’s team breaks silence on divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: 'Log purane mudde...'

Meanwhile, neither Govinda nor Sunita has spoken about the matter, but his manager Shashi has reacted to the divorce reports.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 12:00 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Govinda’s team breaks silence on divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: 'Log purane mudde...'
Image credit: Instagram
    Rumors about Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja’s marriage being on the rocks have been making noise online, with some reports even claiming the couple is heading for divorce after 34 years together. But those close to them say otherwise.

    According to Hindustan Times, a source informed, “Even though things might look difficult as of now, but there is no divorce happening. Log purane mudde phir samne lane ki koshish kar rahe hain, aisa kuch nahin ho raha hai.”

    Meanwhile, Neither Govinda nor Sunita has spoken about the matter, but his manager Shashi called the reports exaggerated. “Har couple mein thode bahaut mann mutav toh hote hi rehte hain. Yeh sab purani batein hai, jinhe ab mirch masala laga kar apne fayde ke liye log aur media istemal karne ki koshish kar rahe hain,” he said.

    Reacting to claims that Sunita filed for divorce in December 2024 under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act—citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion—Shashi defended the actor. “Govinda jaisa insaan kisi par haath nahin utha sakta, chilla nahin sakta toh yeh cruelty jaise claims aa kaha se rahe hain. I have worked closely with him aur woh insan bilkul aisa nahin hai jaisi image unki ab banai jaa rahi hai. Yeh sab mudde past ki kahaniya hai jinn par dono miya biwi- sath mein kaam bhi kar rahe hai,” he explained.

    Shashi stressed that the couple is still together. “Haan, Govinda court mein pesh nahin hue par Sunita bhi court nahin gaye hain, siwae ek baar ke jab woh case file karne ke liye gaye thi. Kis couple mein problems nahin hoti. Sunita, Govinda se bahut pyaar karti hain, aur dono sath hain. Koi divorce nahi hone waala hai. They are focusing on their kids' career-marriages, instead of this negativity.”

    He ended with a strong remark about the media frenzy. “Yeh bade bade section laga lene se, chhoti baat ko itna bada karke dikha dene se aap bas ek rishta kharab kar rahe hain. Views ke chakkar mein, aap kisi ki bhi zindagi kharab kar denge kya? Kya kabhi kisi ne itne saalon mein Govinda ko Sunita ke baare mein kuch bhi bura bhala kehte dekha hai, even when Sunita ne kuch interviews mein thodi bahut baatein Govinda ke khilaf ya galat boli hai? Abhi Ganesh Chaturthi aayega, aapko sab saath mein nazar aayenge, aap ghar aaiyega.”

