Govinda and Raveena Tandon's iconic dance number Akhiyon Se Goli Maare is popular among filmgoers. However, they are now feeling nostalgic and emotional after watching their kids, Yashwardhan and Rasha Thadani, recreating their dance moves.

Any movie lover, or an avid filmgoer, would love to see their favorite on-screen moment getting re-created by the next generation of the actors. Govinda and Raveena Tandon were among the terrific duo in the late 90s and early 2000s. Their iconic song, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, is still been heard in parties and discos.

Fans of Govinda and Raveena have become nostalgic as his son Yashvardhan, and actress Rasha Thadani have recreated the magic of Akhiyon Se Goli Maare again. Rasha took to her Instagram Story to wish Yashvardhan happy birthday with a selfie and an unseen video of the two dancing at a party.

In this clip, Yashvardhan is seen wearing a casual dress whereas Rasha looks chic in a shirt. The best part about the clip is Rasha and Yashvardhan can be seen burning the dance floor on the title track of Akhiyon Se Goli Maare (2002).

Soon the clip went viral, and several netizens commented on it. The video was shared TellyChakkar, and it left fans impressed. A netizen wrote, "Bade Miyan toh Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Subhan Allah." Another netizen wrote, "They good together." One of the netizens wrote, "Cast them now."

Govinda and Sunita's divorce rumours

For a few days, Govinda is in the news for the rumoured separation from Sunita Ahuja. There were rumours that Coolie No 1 actor is ending his 38 years of marriage. Later his lawyer confirmed that the couple filed for divorce six months ago, but they're reconsidering their decision.

Govinda and Sunita, who got married on March 11, 1987, are parents to two children: Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. Tina was born in 1989, and Yashvardhan was born in 1997. Tina's only Bollywood film was the 2015 romantic comedy Second Hand Husband, which didn’t do well at the box office. Yashvardhan, on the other hand, is set to make his acting debut soon.