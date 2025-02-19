The star kid currently capturing everyone's attention is Yashvardhan Ahuja, son of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja.

In today's entertainment world, many children of celebrities have gained significant fan followings, sometimes rivaling those of their famous parents. Take, for example, Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, or Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi, both of whom had social media fan pages long before they made their Bollywood debut.

One such star kid currently capturing everyone's attention is Yashvardhan Ahuja, son of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. His latest moment in the spotlight came when he made waves on social media after sharing a dance performance with his father on a reality show. This time, it's his outing for a dinner date with his mother that has left fans and netizens swooning.

During the Valentine’s weekend, Sunita Ahuja, wife of Govinda, turned heads as she stepped out in a stunning red dress. She was joined by their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, who looked effortlessly stylish in a pair of brown trousers, a white button-down shirt, and a blue denim jacket.

He accessorized with round-framed glasses and blue sneakers, adding to his cool and casual vibe. Yashvardhan’s striking looks had everyone talking, with many social media users drawing comparisons between him and two of Bollywood's biggest heartthrobs—Ranbir Kapoor from the Kapoor family and Hrithik Roshan, often called the industry’s Greek God.

After the video of Yashvardhan Ahuja and his mother went viral, social media erupted with reactions. One user humorously remarked, “Hrithik from Koi Mil Gaya + Ranbir from Jagga Jasoos,” while another added, “For a second, I was confused between Ranbir and Hrithik.” A movie enthusiast also chimed in, “He looks just like Hrithik from Koi Mil Gaya.” One playful fan even joked, “When @ranbirkapoor and @hrithikroshan had a baby.”

However, not everyone agreed with the comparisons. Some fans argued that Yashvardhan clearly resembled his parents. One person pointed out, “He looks like his mother, so NO,” while a Govinda fan insisted, “He looks like his father only!!” Another fan added, “No, he’s the perfect blend of both Govinda and Sunita, looks like a mix of them.”

Now, with all the attention Yashvardhan has been receiving, netizens are eagerly wondering when he will step into Bollywood, just like his superstar father, Govinda. The buzz around his looks and style has left fans speculating about his potential career in the film industry. People are eagerly awaiting his next move, hoping he’ll soon make his Bollywood debut and follow in his father's iconic footsteps.