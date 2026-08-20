Govinda's manager questions Sunita Ahuja after divorce plea withdrawal: 'Wapas lena tha toh kiya kyun?'

Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha has welcomed Sunita Ahuja’s decision to withdraw her divorce plea but questioned why the couple’s personal dispute was taken to court and made public.

Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha has reacted to Sunita Ahuja’s decision to withdraw her divorce plea against the actor, saying he was relieved that the legal proceedings had come to an end. At the same time, he questioned why the matter had reached court in the first place.

Sinha’s comments came after Sunita was spotted outside the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai with her son Yashvardhan Ahuja and their lawyer on August 19. Videos of her court visit went viral on social media, although Sunita did not disclose the reason for being there at the time.

Speaking to NDTV, Sinha said he was relieved after the petition was withdrawn but expressed disappointment that the couple’s personal differences had become a public matter. According to him, their issues had been discussed publicly for nearly two years, which had unnecessarily affected the family’s image.

He stressed that disagreements are normal in relationships and said many family matters could have been resolved privately. Sinha said, "Zarurat nahi thi jaane ki. Ghar ki baatein ghar mein reh ke, baith ke baatein karke, bahut sab cheezein hoti hain. Aaj wapas lena tha, to kiya kyun tha? Ye baat ka mujhe dukh ho gaya. Kahe ko phir tamaasha hum log ban gaye."

He also revealed that Govinda had not reacted to the withdrawal of the divorce petition. Sinha added, "Bhagwan sabko sadbuddhi dein, sab log buddhi se chalein. Bas ye hi achha hai. Confusion and misunderstandings within a family can be resolved by sitting together and talking. Problems may become big, but they are not impossible to sort out."

Sunita had earlier avoided answering questions about her court appearance. When paparazzi asked her about the visit on August 19, she jokingly replied, “Birthday manane aaye hai,” before getting into her car.

The development comes amid renewed speculation surrounding Govinda and Sunita’s marriage. Their relationship came under the spotlight after Govinda was seen with his rumoured girlfriend and co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita subsequently referred to Komal as Govinda’s ‘sugar daddy’ in a remark to paparazzi. Govinda later appeared to respond to the comments, asking Sunita to stay within her limits and accusing her of trying to damage his image.

Govinda and Sunita got married in March 1987. The couple welcomed their daughter Tina in 1988 and son Yashvardhan in 1997.

Reports had earlier claimed that Sunita filed for divorce at the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024, citing allegations including adultery, cruelty and desertion under the Hindu Marriage Act. However, the couple were later seen together at public events, including Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, amid reports that they had put their divorce plans on hold.

Govinda has also appeared on Sunita’s shows Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa and Maa Hai Naa.