Govinda’s manager clarifies no apology was made after paparazzi clash: ‘Security was doing its job’

Govinda’s manager has dismissed reports claiming the actor apologised after a confrontation between his security team and paparazzi at a Mumbai event.

Govinda recently found himself in the middle of a paparazzi controversy after a video from an event in Mumbai went viral online. Now, his manager Shashi Sinha has reacted to the incident and clarified that the actor never apologised.

Speaking about the situation, Sinha reportedly said there was no mistake from Govinda’s side and therefore no reason for him to say sorry. He explained that the actor had attended a beauty pageant event, but photographers tried to approach him in an area where access was restricted.

According to Sinha, the security team was simply doing its job while handling the crowd. He also mentioned that at packed public events, security guards cannot always recognise everyone instantly, which sometimes leads to arguments or confusion.

The incident happened during the finale of Mrs India Queen Pehchan Meri Season 4 in Mumbai, where Govinda appeared as the chief guest. As photographers gathered around him, one of the guards allegedly pushed a paparazzo while trying to control the crowd. This led to an argument, with one photographer questioning the guard’s behaviour.

As the situation became tense, Govinda stepped in and tried to calm everyone down. In videos from the venue, the actor was heard telling the paparazzi, “He's my friend,” while attempting to ease the chaos.

Even though social media users debated whether Govinda apologised during the moment or not, his manager insists the actor had done nothing wrong and was only trying to handle the situation peacefully.