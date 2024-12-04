Tina Ahuja, Govinda's daughter, reacted to the reunion of her papa and his nephew, Krushna Abhishek at The Great Indian Kapil Show, and also revealed the 'toxic' past equations between the two.

Days after Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek resolved their conflict on The Great Indian Kapil Show, the actor's daughter admitted that earlier their relationship was 'toxic'. For the unversed, Krushna and Govinda ended their 7-years-feud and reunited on the Kapil Sharma's show. Krushna's sister Arti also attended the shoot of the episode and was emotional on the reunion of the two.

Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja, recently opened up about the strained relationship. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Tina Ahuja said, "It is kind of toxic. I will not lie and I have said this to Arti (Singh) as well. I will always try to keep myself away from it. To be very honest, I am very happy in my life. I don’t speak about all these things. I think it’s past now and I don’t want to talk about it again and again. This is not needed. Things are good, decent, respectful."

Before the show, Krushna have earlier skipped The Kapil Sharma Show episode shoot when Govinda and his wife Sunita appeared. The two got reunited for the first time at Arti Singh's wedding. However, Sunita skipped the wedding and did not react to the reunion.

In the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Govinda opened up about their differences and suggested Krushna to apologise to Sunita. The Hero No 1 actor said, "It’s funny that jiski wajah tha iska (because of whom we fought), ab main sach keh deta hoon (now let me tell you the truth)… One day, I was very angry with him. I asked, ‘What are these dialogues they make him write?’ My wife, Sunita said, ‘The whole film industry does this. Don’t say anything to Krushna. He is making money and let him do his work. Kisi ke liye aap stoppage nahi kijiye, kisi se wrong mat kijiye (Don’t stop someone, don’t do something wrong).’ So I would like to say that you should say sorry to her, she loves you a lot."

