Govinda reveals why he went to Lalbagcha Raja with Komal Rani Swarnkar, not Sunita Ahuja, reacts to adultery rumous: 'Even if there is an affair...'

Govinda has broken the silence on why he went to Lalbagcha Raja with his co-star, rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani Swarnkar, and also addressed the rumours of his affair.

Govinda has finally addressed the backlash over visiting Lalbaugcha Raja with his rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani Swarnkar, and revealed the real reason for avoiding his wife, Sunita Ahuja, and getting Rani to accompany him for Bappa's darshan. Ever since the video of Govinda with Komal Rani from the pandal went viral, the rumours of his affair with a young co-star have surfaced again. Sunita's angry reaction to Govinda's visit added more fuel to their rift rumours. However, Govinda has now decided to spill out the real reason.

Govinda on why he sought Bappa's blessing with Komal Rani?

Speaking to ANI, Govinda addressed the buzz about the much-discussed appearance and the attention it received. “I went to Lalbaugcha to pray for my film ‘Roopa’. Earlier, I visited temples with Karisma Kapoor, and it turned out to be good luck for me. My films were a big hit. I also went with Raveena Tandon and now with Rani Swarnkar. I prayed as I am starting it again after a long time,” he said.

Govinda snapped at the affair rumours

Reacting to the rumours around his personal life, Govinda said that it has been strategically planned against him to distance him from his family and defame his image. He said, "It is not anyone's fault. This is a very strategically planned movement. Things are going to happen more. It was a part of the plan to distance me from my family and then tarnish my image in society. I never focused on anything other than my work… I kept working. Many would praise me.” Govinda also clarified that his personal life should not concern anyone. "This is not a subject for anyone…even if there is an affair. I am working and maintaining a professional relationship,” he said.

About Govinda's comeback film, Roopa

Govinda is set to make his big comeback in films with Roopa, with debutant actress Komal Rani Swarnakar. His last big screen release was Rangeela Raja, which was released in 2019. Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja is also set to make his Bollywood debut in Hero Ki Horrorin', which is scheduled for January 7, 2027. The movie also stars Sunita Ahuja, Nitanshi Goel, Jamie Lever, Chunky Pandey, Brijendra Kala, and Simrat Kaur Randhawa.

(With inputs from ANI)