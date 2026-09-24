FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Govinda reveals why he went to Lalbagcha Raja with Komal Rani Swarnkar, not Sunita Ahuja, reacts to adultery rumous: 'Even if there is an affair...'

Govinda reveals why he went to Lalbagcha Raja with Komal Rani Swarnkar

Anushka Sharma among world’s most-followed athlete partners; joins Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift in top 5

Anushka Sharma among world’s most-followed athlete partners; joins Taylor Swift

Exclusive: Vicky Kaushal is UPSET with Love & War makers for prioritising Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know

Exclusive: Vicky is UPSET with Love & War makers for prioritising Ranbir?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Govinda reveals why he went to Lalbagcha Raja with Komal Rani Swarnkar, not Sunita Ahuja, reacts to adultery rumous: 'Even if there is an affair...'

Govinda has broken the silence on why he went to Lalbagcha Raja with his co-star, rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani Swarnkar, and also addressed the rumours of his affair.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 10:51 PM IST

Govinda reveals why he went to Lalbagcha Raja with Komal Rani Swarnkar, not Sunita Ahuja, reacts to adultery rumous: 'Even if there is an affair...'
Govinda with Komal Rani Swarnkar (Image source: Twitter)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Govinda has finally addressed the backlash over visiting Lalbaugcha Raja with his rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani Swarnkar, and revealed the real reason for avoiding his wife, Sunita Ahuja, and getting Rani to accompany him for Bappa's darshan. Ever since the video of Govinda with Komal Rani from the pandal went viral, the rumours of his affair with a young co-star have surfaced again. Sunita's angry reaction to Govinda's visit added more fuel to their rift rumours. However, Govinda has now decided to spill out the real reason. 

Govinda on why he sought Bappa's blessing with Komal Rani? 

Speaking to ANI, Govinda addressed the buzz about the much-discussed appearance and the attention it received. “I went to Lalbaugcha to pray for my film ‘Roopa’. Earlier, I visited temples with Karisma Kapoor, and it turned out to be good luck for me. My films were a big hit. I also went with Raveena Tandon and now with Rani Swarnkar. I prayed as I am starting it again after a long time,” he said. 

Govinda snapped at the affair rumours

Reacting to the rumours around his personal life, Govinda said that it has been strategically planned against him to distance him from his family and defame his image. He said, "It is not anyone's fault. This is a very strategically planned movement. Things are going to happen more. It was a part of the plan to distance me from my family and then tarnish my image in society. I never focused on anything other than my work… I kept working. Many would praise me.” Govinda also clarified that his personal life should not concern anyone. "This is not a subject for anyone…even if there is an affair. I am working and maintaining a professional relationship,” he said.

About Govinda's comeback film, Roopa

Govinda is set to make his big comeback in films with Roopa, with debutant actress Komal Rani Swarnakar. His last big screen release was Rangeela Raja, which was released in 2019. Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja is also set to make his Bollywood debut in Hero Ki Horrorin', which is scheduled for January 7, 2027. The movie also stars Sunita Ahuja, Nitanshi Goel, Jamie Lever, Chunky Pandey, Brijendra Kala, and Simrat Kaur Randhawa.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
NSE Share Listing: How its market debut compares with BSE, what should investors watch?
NSE Listing: How it compares with BSE, what investors should watch
Govinda reveals why he went to Lalbagcha Raja with Komal Rani Swarnkar, not Sunita Ahuja, reacts to adultery rumous: 'Even if there is an affair...'
Govinda reveals why he went to Lalbagcha Raja with Komal Rani Swarnkar
Tata Sons rejects Noel Tata’s objection, says Chandrasekaran reappointment is valid
Tata Sons rejects Noel Tata’s objection to N Chandrasekaran reappointment
Mushtaq Khan demise: Veteran actor, known for Gadar, Welcome, was once afraid of Amitabh Bachchan due to..., earned Rs 100 per day at...
Mushtaq Khan, veteran actor, known for Gadar, Welcome, passes away at 56
Anushka Sharma among world’s most-followed athlete partners; joins Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift in top 5
Anushka Sharma among world’s most-followed athlete partners; joins Taylor Swift
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement