FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Gujarat: Security guard arrested for allegedly raping woman in Ahmedabad residential building

Security guard arrested for allegedly raping woman in Ahmedabad

Centre extends IRS officer Rahul Navin's tenure as ED director for one year

Centre extends Rahul Navin's tenure as ED director for one year

BJP Leaders React To ‘Attack’ On Mamata Banerjee, Deny BJP Workers’ Involvement | West Bengal News

BJP Leaders React To ‘Attack’ On Mamata Banerjee, Deny BJP Workers’ Involvement | West Bengal News

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Govinda reveals he attempted suicide in Narmada river after mother's death: 'I was in tremendous pain'

Recalling the shocking incident after his mother's death, Govinda said, "So, I was at the Narmada River, I thought I would go a little farther into the river and that I would meet my mother again. So, I went into the river. I was in tremendous pain. At that point, I felt that everything was over."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 09, 2026, 10:41 PM IST

Govinda reveals he attempted suicide in Narmada river after mother's death: 'I was in tremendous pain'
Govinda with his mother Nirmala Devi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Govinda has opened up about the intense grief he experienced following the death of his mother, Nirmala Devi, revealing that he once entered the Narmada River believing he would "meet" her again. In a conversation with ANI, Govinda recalled being in "tremendous pain" after his mother's demise in 1996 and said the loss left him feeling that everything was over. "I was in a lot of pain. I was in tremendous pain. At that point, I felt that everything was over; that was it," Govinda said. Nirmala Devi, a renowned Hindustani classical vocalist and actress, died on June 15, 1996, at the age of 69. Govinda was extremely close to his mother and has often credited her spiritual influence with playing an important role in both his personal and professional life.

When Govinda 'kind of' attempted suicide

Recalling the incident at the Narmada River, the actor said, "So, I was at the Narmada River, I thought I would go a little farther into the river and that I would meet my mother again. So, I went into the river." When asked whether he was trying to commit suicide, Govinda replied, "Kind of. I was deeply attached to my mother. I was too much in love with her." He later explained that he did not view the incident simply in those terms. "That's what the world calls it. People use suicide type of words. We don't really have anything like that. Life never ends. It takes on new faces; It takes on new forms," he said.

How a sadhu saved Govinda from Narmada river

Govinda recalled that a sadhu, whom he now reminisces as Ram Kundal, approached him and helped him come out of the river. "He called out to me and came toward me. I came out of the river and he asked, What happened, Govind?'," he said. The actor said the experience eventually led him to reassess his life. "I realised, actually someone said to me this at that time that I was doing something wrong. And I learned a lesson, I realised that I have to live for my children," he said. Govinda added that it took him around 10 to 15 days to truly emerge from that state of mind, adding that he eventually felt there was "something else in this world" that he had to experience and that he needed to move forward.

Govinda's perspective changed after mother's death 

He also recalled feeling completely empty after his mother's death and said his perspective on films and stardom changed. "Films is just like toys for me. I shouldn't say this, I am saying it out of fear of God. Forgive me if I shouldn't be saying this, and if I am offending anyone...But I believe that films, acting, stardom, heroism, all of it, is a manifestation of God. Whatever we have received, we have received from God, and we are simply acting in it. We have seen all of this, and we were able to experience it."

Govinda's biggest achievement

For Govinda, he said, his biggest achievement was fulfilling the dreams his mother had for him. "But the real achievement for me was that I could serve my family and my mother. I could fulfil all the wishes she had imagined for me, what she had thought my son Govinda would achieve when he turned 21. That was her dream. And I was able to fulfill it. I saw true heroism in that part of my life. That is a very different way of looking at things," he said.

READ | Govinda says Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra never constructed a public image: 'They concentrated on their work'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gujarat: Security guard arrested for allegedly raping woman in Ahmedabad residential building
Security guard arrested for allegedly raping woman in Ahmedabad
Centre extends IRS officer Rahul Navin's tenure as ED director for one year
Centre extends Rahul Navin's tenure as ED director for one year
Rahul Gandhi slams Amit Shah over CJP march violence: 'Lathis and pellets rained down on children'
Rahul slams Shah over CJP march violence: 'Lathis, pellets rained down'
All 3 members of Jharkhand Public Service Commission resign amid protest over exam irregularities
Jharkhand: All three members of JPSC quit amid students' protest
Govinda reveals he attempted suicide in Narmada river after mother's death: 'I was in tremendous pain'
Govinda reveals he attempted suicide in Narmada river after mother's death
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement