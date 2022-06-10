Govinda reacts to allegations of being unprofessional, says 'people change with time'

Govinda/Instagram

In an episode on Maniesh Paul's podcast, Govinda recounted the guidance he received from the late Dilip Kumar while he was at the height of his career, having signed 75 films by the age of 21. He also talked about how the film industry made him feel like an outcast.

Govinda stated in the interview that he is far too evolved a person to listen to those who wish him harm. Govinda, one of the biggest stars of the 1990s (he was known as "Hero Number 1"), had a hard time in his career a few years ago. For several years, he has been largely absent from popular movies.

According to IndianExpress.com, he told Maniesh in Hindi, “I didn’t enter the film industry, the industry came to me. I was 21 and I’d signed 75 films. I remember the great Dilip sahab came to me and told me, ‘Govind, drop 25 of them.’ I told him that I’d already spent the signing amount, but he said that God will ensure that I earn the money back, but that I must return it now. And he was right, I was falling ill, I was in and out of hospitals working four-five shifts a day. I once didn’t sleep for 16 days…”

“When you’re successful, there are many who’ll try to pull you down. When I was at the peak for 14-15 years, when everything was going in my favour, nobody raised these issued. This is the film industry, people change with time, and so do equations. I was at the top for 14 years, there was no planning. But when I realised that people were turning against me, I couldn’t do anything about it. People who grow up with astrology, numerology, vastu shastra… They don’t pay attention to these puny people. It’s too small a factor to look at. Mountains crumble too."



Many directors and producers became stars as a result of Maniesh's success, he told him. Does it bother you that they accused him of being unprofessional and late? These rumours, Govinda claims, were not established by the producers, who had worked with him on numerous occasions.