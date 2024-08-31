Twitter
Govinda's niece, Arti Singh reacts to divorce rumours with Dipak Chauhan after 4 months marriage: 'Unko bakwaas...'

Arti Singh reacted strongly to the divorce rumours with her husband Dipak Chauhan and compared the gossip mongers to barking dogs.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 03:18 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Govinda's niece, Arti Singh reacts to divorce rumours with Dipak Chauhan after 4 months marriage: 'Unko bakwaas...'
Arti Singh with Dipak Chauhan
Govinda's niece, Krushna Abhishek's sister, Arti Singh lashed out at the rumours of her divorce from her husband Dipak Chauhan. Arti and Dipak got married on April 25, 2024, in Mumbai. For a few months, there have been headlines about the trouble in their paradise. Arti decided to shun the rumours for good. 

In a video interview with Instant Bollywood, Arti slammed the gossipmongers and compared them to barking dogs. Arti lashed out at news portals for spreading fake news about her marriage. She said, "Ye sab baatein jo portals karte hai unka koi vajood hi nahi hai. Unko bakwaas karna accha lagta hai. Vo kehte hai na kutta bhonkta rehta hai aur haathi apne raaste chala jaata hai (These portals that make such news don't have their own identity. They are like barking dogs)."

Earlier in July, Arti Singh criticised a news portal for reporting about their troubled married life. Arti shared a screenshot of the video posted by E24 and wrote, "So @e24official I can't write anything about sabr and talk about patience in normal life also because according to u there is trouble in my marriage. Calm down guys @e24official I think u are still known at least u people should be more responsible and not write anything for the sake of writing. Don't become one of those news channel that are nowhere and write rubbish. Not done. I follow my GURUJI and keep posting his sayings. I have so many people following me posting this that don't know who might need to hear this and can get a message from the universe. For god sake be a little responsible and keep your reputation." 

For the unversed, Dipak is a businessman from Navi Mumbai. Arti is known for being a part of TV shows like Maayka, Grihasti, Uttaran, Udaan, Parichay, Sasural Simar Ka, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Waaris. Arti also participated in Bigg Boss Season 13, which is still regarded as one of the best seasons of the popular reality show.

Read: This Shah Rukh Khan film was rejected by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, was flop in India, hit overseas, earned only...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp.
