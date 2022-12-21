Vicky Kaushal compares Katrina Kaif with Hema Malini, says 'she is one of those faces...'

Credit: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, in an interview, said that Phone Bhoot actress Katrina Kaif is one of those faces that represent India on international platforms and compared his wife with Hema Malini.

While speaking to Navbharat Times, he said, “I always say that an industry is known by a few faces. With her work, Katrina has become one of those faces, along with Amitabh Bachchan. who represent the industry on the international platform. Hema Malini used to be one of these faces.”

Vicky further said, “Katrina has achieved that status and I believe it is not easy to reach there. I believe, whatever she has done and achieved, she did it all on her own. I respect her a lot for that, and I have a long way to go before I reach there.I feel it is good that we respect each other, and also have a lot to learn from each other.”

After her marriage, Katrina has been working non-stop on her multiple, she recently appeared at The Kapil Sharma show for her film Phone Bhoot’s promotions with co-actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The trio left no stone unturned in promoting their film and went on The Kapil Sharma Show for the same.

Katrina talked about her in-laws with the comedian and revealed that they lovingly call her 'Kitto'. Revealing how Vicky's mom Veena Kaushal takes care of her diet, the actress added, "Initially Mummy ji used to urge me a lot to have parathas and since I’m on a diet I couldn’t have it so I used to just have a bite. And, now that we have almost completed a year of our marriage, Mummy ji now prepares sweet potatoes for me."

