Govinda Naam Mera Twitter review: Netizens call Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani starrer 'wholesome'

The movie Govinda Naam Mera, which stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani in key roles, was just released, and as viewers stream the movie, they are also leaving reviews online.

One wrote, “Review - #GovindaNaamMera Rating - 3/5 Wholesome fast paced entertaining film, with many twist & turns, full on comedy@vickykaushal09 fabulous @advani_kiar another digital success for @DharmaMovies “Perfect weekend masala" #GovindaNaamMera.”

Another wrote, "#GovindaNaamMera As always I say Comedy is subjective and here I can say this movie's comedy doesn't make me laugh at all.. I'm impressed by the quirky way this movie is presented but talking about the performances jitna aap expect karte ho utna hee hai... It's a one time watch!"

A third wrote, "The golden Girl @advani_kiara is phenomenal in #GovindaNaamMera totally twist and Fun ride in movie."

The film has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has previously helmed Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Dhadak. Produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. Govinda Naam Mera is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar