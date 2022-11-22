Govinda Naam Mera star Bhumi Pednekar gets brutally trolled for posing in white gown, netizens call her 'wax figure'

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is a fine artist. She possesses the charm to own the screen, and Bhumi proved this again in the trailer of her upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera. However, the Badhaai Do star recently posted her photos from an awards night, and she got to face the heat of some judgemental netizens.

Recently, Bhumi was seen in Dubai for an Achievers Night award. Before the main event, Bhumi dropped a carousel post in which she shared the BTS moments of getting ready to slay in the main event. Bhumi looked charming in a white gown with long block heels. Pednekar was styled by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, and Chandini Whabi. Bhumi shared the post with the caption, "Winning in this beaut gave me some feels."

Here's the post

As soon as Bhumi shared the post, reactions started pouring in. While the actress' colleagues were in awe of her looks, a few other netizens weren't too impressed with Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress look. A user asked, "Are Bhumi Ma'am Kiya Ho Gaya Hai Aapko Aaj Kal?" Another user wrote, "Door saf karte samay kisi ne picture khich li bade jaalim log hai." A netizen added, "U r not SET for FASHION DRESSES,u r EXACT GOOD look ,like ur LUST STORIES CARACTOR."

READ: Govinda Naam Mera trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar starrer promises quirky crime comedy

Similarly, on Reddit, Bhumi was also termed as a wannabe Kyle Jenner, and Khole Kardashian. One of the netizens wrote, "She is copying the Kardashians!" While another user asked, "Why does everyone wants to look like a wax figures nowadays?" A netizen added, "Bhumi tries way too hard! I'd love to see her in something simple and classic over all this extra-ness." On the work front, Bhumi will next be seen with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in the crime-comedy Govinda Naam Mera. The Shashank Khaitan's directorial will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16, 2022.