Govinda Naam Mera: Karan Johar announces Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar starrer's release date

One of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year is Govinda Naam Mera, starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

One of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year is Govinda Naam Mera, starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani. Just two days ago, the movie's producers revealed that the movie will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. The film was originally scheduled for theatrical release on June 10, 2022, but the producers decided to skip it and instead chose to distribute it only on OTT.

The movie's new release date has finally been revealed by Karan Johar, who has also released brand-new posters with Vicky, Bhumi, and Kiara in them. A humorous video was used to announce the news by Karan Johar and the site. In the three-minute video, Karan and Vicky can be seen debating potential joint ventures. Smartly summarizing their next movie

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vicky portrays the title character, Govinda, a slum youngster who works as a background dancer in the movie. Govinda is married, yet even Govinda has a girlfriend and his wife loves her boyfriend. The plot centres on Govinda defending his home from oppressors and juggling his confusing love life.

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani play the key characters in Govinda Naam Mera. Shashank Khaitan wrote and directed the movie, which is being made by Dharma Productions. 

Also read: Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan recalls Martin Scorsese’s reaction to Vicky Kaushal's debut film

According to a source in Bollywood Life, producer Karan Johar is not interested in delaying the movie for a lengthy time. Prior to this, the movie was supposed to be out in June, but there has been no official word on that.  The outlet sought opinion from a source, who said that Karan Johar might choose an OTT release because he doesn't want to open the movie in theatres merely for the purpose of a workable theatrical window. He claims that there are already a lot of big releases scheduled for the coming few months. 

