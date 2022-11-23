Govinda Naam Mera: Bhumi Pednekar opens up on playing grey-shade character in Vicky Kaushal starrer

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is a tour de force to reckon with in Bollywood given her brilliant acting skills. The Bala actress getting praised for her impressive acting chops, sexiness, and well-timed dialoguebaazi in her next, comic thriller, Govinda Naam Mera

Bhumi said, “I’m actually thrilled that filmmakers can feel that I can really work hard and try and pull off any role that they offer me. That to me is the biggest validation for my work and my skill set as an artiste. My character in Govinda Naam Mera is me trying to do something disruptive again, trying to change it up again with each film and hopefully wowing people with my performance.”

The actress further added, “I hate to be put into a mould and I constantly look to challenge the status quo and do something subversive. I’m delighted that audiences are loving my character in the trailer. It’s just a tease of what to expect in the film. She is a firecracker of a woman, she is grey and I love her because she is just hilariously entertaining.” On the work front, Bhumi has an interesting lineup of films, Afwaah, Bheed, Lady Killer and Mere Husband Ki Biwi will follow up after Govinda Naam Mera's release.

The makers of Govinda Naam Mera, starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, released the trailer of the upcoming film on Sunday, November 20. From the trailer, the film looks like a solid masala entertainer with twists and turns in a quirky crime comedy.

The film has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has previously helmed Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Dhadak. Produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions, Govinda Naam Mera will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from December 16 onwards.