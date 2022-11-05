Govinda meets his doppleganger at Mumbai airport, fans ask 'real konsa hai?'

Varinder Chawla/Instagram

Hero no. 1 Govinda has always been popular among the audience thanks to his dancing, acting, and other talents. A man greeted the actor as soon as he exited his car when he was recently seen at the Mumbai airport. He was none other than his doppelganger.

The man approached Govinda, offered him a bouquet, touched his feet, and engaged him in a lengthy chat. Govinda gave him a kind welcome and smiled the whole time.

Fans took to the comment section and wrote about how similar the two looked. One wrote, “Bhai Real konsa hai.” Another wrote, “same to same.”

For the unversed, a few days ago, Govinda described the advice he got from the late Dilip Kumar when he was at the pinnacle of his career and had signed 75 films by the age of 21 in an episode of Maniesh Paul's podcast. He also discussed how he felt like an outsider in the film industry.

In the interview, Govinda claimed that he is far too advanced a person to pay attention to those who want to do him damage. A few years ago, Govinda, one of the biggest stars of the 1990s (also known as "Hero Number 1"), struggled in his profession. He has been virtually absent from well-known films for a number of years.

He told Maniesh in Hindi, “I didn’t enter the film industry, the industry came to me. I was 21 and I’d signed 75 films. I remember the great Dilip sahab came to me and told me, ‘Govind, drop 25 of them.’ I told him that I’d already spent the signing amount, but he said that God will ensure that I earn the money back, but that I must return it now. And he was right, I was falling ill, I was in and out of hospitals working four-five shifts a day. I once didn’t sleep for 16 days…”