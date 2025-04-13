Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has claimed that Govinda is mentally disturbed and he is the sole reason behind the downfall in his career. Govinda's last film Rangeela Raja is one of the biggest Bollywood flops as it failed to recover even 10% of its budget.

Govinda was one of the biggest superstar in Bollywood in the 1990s as he delivered multiple blockbusters such as Partner, Dulhe Raja, Aankhen, Raja Babu, Deewana Mastana, Coolie No. 1, Haseena Maan Jayegi, and others. The self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has now made a shocking claim that Govinda is mentally disturbed. In his recent video on his social media, KRK has said that people get scared seeing some of the actions done by the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor on a film set. He also shared that Govinda has destroyed his career himself and nobody in the film industry should not be blamed for his downfall.

KRK cited two incidents to back up his claims. He said that when Govinda was shooting for the 2008 film Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, he said to its director Ganesh Acharya that he has been told by his Guru to shoot with a hen for one day so that the film becomes a superhit. Then, KRK claimed that Govinda talked to his dead mother Nirmala Devi, who passsed away in 1996, for two hours on the sets of the 2009 film Life Partner. This frightened the whole unit.

Concluding his video, KRK said, "Jo log kehte hain Bollywood walon ne Govinda ka career khatam kiya hai, yeh bilkul galat hai, Govinda ne apna career khud khatam kiya hai (Those who say Bollywood people have destroyed Govinda's career, they are absolutely wrong, Govinda himself has destroyed his own career). Because he is mentally unstable."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Govinda was last seen in the 2019 comedy Rangeela Raja. It was the remake of the 1981 Tamil film Netrikkan headlined by Rajinikanth. The film, which also starred Mishika Chourasia, Digangana Suryavanshi, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Govind Namdev in supporting roles, received extremely negative reviews from audiences and critics, and was a box office disaster. Made in Rs 19 crore, the film could only recover 1% of its budget as it earned only Rs 18 lakh.

