'Govinda is having an affair': Sunita Ahuja FINALLY drops big bomb, reveals REAL reason of their divorce rumours: 'She doesn't love him, only wants his...'

Sunita Ahuja admitted that 2025 was the 'worst year' for her, as Govinda is involved with another woman, who's just using him for money.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 25, 2025, 03:40 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Govinda is having an affair': Sunita Ahuja FINALLY drops big bomb, reveals REAL reason of their divorce rumours: 'She doesn't love him, only wants his...'
Sunita Ahuja, Govinda
Sunita Ahuja has finally made the big reveal of the year. For the past few months, there has been tension in Sunita and Govinda's marriage, and there were also divorce rumours. Now, Govinda's wife has dropped the big bomb of admitting that the veteran actor is having an extramarital affair with a comparatively young woman. In a recent interview to ETimes, Sunita called 2025 'worst year' for her, considering reports of Govinda and his affair. 

She doesn't love Govinda, only wants his money: Sunita Ahuja

Making the big revelation, Sunita confessed, "I treat 2025 as a very bad year for me because I’ve been hearing about Govinda’s controversy that he is having an affair with a girl, but I know that she’s not an actress because actresses don’t do such bad things. She doesn’t love him; she only wants his money."

Govinda has no right to keep another woman: Sunita Ahuja 

Speaking further about Hero No. 1's adultery, Sunita wished Govinda to rectify his mistake and leave the other woman for his family. She said, "I want Govinda to put an end to all these controversies, and I want a happy family in 2026. I hope it happens very soon. I am hoping that Govinda realises that the most important things in his life are three women: his mother, his wife, and his daughter. No one has the right to keep a fourth woman in their life. This is for every man in the world, including Govinda." Sunita also stated that she wants Chi Chi (Govinda) to leave all his 'chamchas' and focus on his work, because they are all with him for money.

Also read: 'Ek picture nahi milti nahi hai': As Govinda turned 62, his emotional speech goes viral, fans react

When Govinda put an end to the divorce rumours 

During Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Govinda invited the media to his home for Bappa's darshan and aarti. While interacting with the journalists, Govinda, accompanied by Sunita, made it clear that they're not getting separated, and no one can come between them. Even Sunita said, "Mera Govinda sirf mera hi hai aur kisi ka nahi hai." 

