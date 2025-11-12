FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for iPhone users: Apple to introduce 3 new exciting features with iOS 27; Here's all you need to know

Dharmendra shares special message for his fans after getting discharged from Mumbai hospital, will continue to...

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 out at upsc.gov.in: Check name-wise list, steps to download merit list

Bengaluru Weather: IMD predicts light to heavy rain in these districts for next few days

Dharmendra health update: Veteran superstar DISCHARGED, Bobby Deol takes early morning exit from Breach Candy Hospital, ambulance reaches Juhu home

CAT 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card likely to be released today at iimcat.ac.in; Check full schedule, other details

School holiday on November 12: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today; Check state-wise list here

SHOCKING twist in Delhi blast case: Car used for explosion near Red Fort area first seen in Connaught Place, and...

Govinda hospitalised: Raja Babu actor fainted at his home due to..., underwent several tests, reports awaited

Gold, silver prices today, November 12: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 out at upsc.gov.in: Check name-wise list, steps to download merit list

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 out at upsc.gov.in: Check name-wise list, steps to do

Bengaluru Weather: IMD predicts light to heavy rain in these districts for next few days

Bengaluru Weather: IMD predicts light to heavy rain in these districts for next

CAT 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card likely to be released today at iimcat.ac.in; Check full schedule, other details

CAT 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card likely to be released today at iimcat.ac.in

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, Abhay Deol's father, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...

Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015

Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more

Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Govinda hospitalised: Raja Babu actor fainted at his home due to..., underwent several tests, reports awaited

Last year, in October, Govinda suffered a bullet injury, and now he fainted in his home due to disorientation.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 08:57 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Govinda hospitalised: Raja Babu actor fainted at his home due to..., underwent several tests, reports awaited
Govinda
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actor Govinda was rushed to a hospital after he fainted in his home due to disorientation on November 12 at 1 am. The fourth quarter of 2025 is bringing back-to-back bad news for moviegoers and film lovers. After Dharmendra's health scare and the deaths of Asrani, Satish Shah, and Pankaj Dheer, now we have the news of our favourite Raja Babu getting hospitalised. According to reports, the 61-year-old actor was given medication after a telephonic consultation before rushing to CritiCare Hospital, Juhu. His friend and legal adviser, Lalit Bindal, told NDTV that Govinda lost consciousness due to disorientation.

Bindal told the portal, "Govinda was given medicine after consulting a doctor and was admitted to the hospital in emergency at 1 am." Reportedly, Bindal refused to divulge more details about Govinda's condition. "He has undergone several tests and is now awaiting the reports," he told the portal. It is worth noting that on Monday, Govinda was seen visiting Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital. The Hero No. 1 actor was seen leaving the hospital premises with a grim expression. In another report of India Today, Bindal informed that Govinda is stable and under medical supervision. Within a year, this is the second time the actor has been hospitalised due to a health emergency. 

In October 2024, Govinda suffered a bullet injury in his leg after he 'misfired' his licensed revolver. Govinda was rushed to Criticare Hospital near his Juhu home and was admitted to the ICU with a wound under his knee. After an hour-long surgery, the bullet was extracted. As per his manager, Govinda kept his licensed revolver inside a cupboard when he dropped the weapon, and it went off.

After getting discharged from the hospital, Govinda recalled the incident and said, "I was leaving for a show in Kolkata and it was early morning around 5... woh giri aur chal padi (it fell and misfired)... I was stunned, and then I saw a fountain of blood coming out."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for iPhone users: Apple to introduce 3 new exciting features with iOS 27; Here's all you need to know
Good news for iPhone users: Apple to introduce 3 new exciting features with iOS
Dharmendra shares special message for his fans after getting discharged from Mumbai hospital, will continue to...
Dharmendra shares special message for his fans after getting discharged
UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 out at upsc.gov.in: Check name-wise list, steps to download merit list
UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 out at upsc.gov.in: Check name-wise list, steps to do
Bengaluru Weather: IMD predicts light to heavy rain in these districts for next few days
Bengaluru Weather: IMD predicts light to heavy rain in these districts for next
Dharmendra health update: Veteran superstar DISCHARGED, Bobby Deol takes early morning exit from Breach Candy Hospital, ambulance reaches Juhu home
Dharmendra health update: Veteran superstar DISCHARGED, Bobby Deol takes exit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, Abhay Deol's father, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse
Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story
Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE