Govinda hospitalised: Raja Babu actor fainted at his home due to..., underwent several tests, reports awaited

Last year, in October, Govinda suffered a bullet injury, and now he fainted in his home due to disorientation.

Bollywood actor Govinda was rushed to a hospital after he fainted in his home due to disorientation on November 12 at 1 am. The fourth quarter of 2025 is bringing back-to-back bad news for moviegoers and film lovers. After Dharmendra's health scare and the deaths of Asrani, Satish Shah, and Pankaj Dheer, now we have the news of our favourite Raja Babu getting hospitalised. According to reports, the 61-year-old actor was given medication after a telephonic consultation before rushing to CritiCare Hospital, Juhu. His friend and legal adviser, Lalit Bindal, told NDTV that Govinda lost consciousness due to disorientation.

Bindal told the portal, "Govinda was given medicine after consulting a doctor and was admitted to the hospital in emergency at 1 am." Reportedly, Bindal refused to divulge more details about Govinda's condition. "He has undergone several tests and is now awaiting the reports," he told the portal. It is worth noting that on Monday, Govinda was seen visiting Dharmendra at Breach Candy Hospital. The Hero No. 1 actor was seen leaving the hospital premises with a grim expression. In another report of India Today, Bindal informed that Govinda is stable and under medical supervision. Within a year, this is the second time the actor has been hospitalised due to a health emergency.

In October 2024, Govinda suffered a bullet injury in his leg after he 'misfired' his licensed revolver. Govinda was rushed to Criticare Hospital near his Juhu home and was admitted to the ICU with a wound under his knee. After an hour-long surgery, the bullet was extracted. As per his manager, Govinda kept his licensed revolver inside a cupboard when he dropped the weapon, and it went off.

After getting discharged from the hospital, Govinda recalled the incident and said, "I was leaving for a show in Kolkata and it was early morning around 5... woh giri aur chal padi (it fell and misfired)... I was stunned, and then I saw a fountain of blood coming out."