Bollywood

Bollywood

Govinda had a huge crush on this actress while being married to Sunita: 'It's difficult for a man to resist her'

Govinda said Divya Bharti is "a very sensuous girl" after working with her in the 1992 blockbuster Shola Aur Shabnam.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 06:19 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Govinda had a huge crush on this actress while being married to Sunita: 'It's difficult for a man to resist her'
Govinda with his wife Sunita Ahuja-Divya Bharti
TRENDING NOW

Just one year after making his Bollywood debut in Love 86 in the 1986 romantic drama film, Govinda Ahuja, known simply as Govinda, tied the knot with Sunita Munjal in 1987 when he was just 24. The actor kept his marriage hidden from the media and fans for two years. When Govinda appeared on the celebrity chat show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal with Sunita later, he shared the reason behind the same. "People had scared me that my girls write me love letters and loves me so much, I would lose my image and my fan following", the Dulhe Raja actor had said.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja lost their infant daughter when she was just four months old as she was a premature baby. It was only after the birth of their daughter Narmada 'Tina' Ahuja in 1989 that the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor revealed his marriage to the world. The couple were blessed with their second child, a son Yashvardhan Ahuja in 1997. 

In 1992, while Govinda was Sunita's husband and Tina's father, he had said that he has a huge crush on her co-star and actress Divya Bharti. After working with Divya in the 1992 film Shola Aur Shabnam, Govinda had told Stardust magazine, "Divya is a very sensuous girl. It's difficult for a man to resist her. I know Sunita is going to be very upset with all this. But she should know that I am still resisting Divya's charms. I haven't given in to the temptation as yet."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priya (@bollywoodtriviapc)

While filming Shola Aur Shabnam, Govinda made Divya meet producer Sajid Nadiadwala. She converted to Islam and married Sajid in the same year. Their marriage was also kept secret to not affect the actress's prosperous Bollywood career. An year later, Divya Bharti died mysteriously at the age of 19 when she fell from the balcony of her fifth floor apartment in Mumbai in 1993. She was among the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood at that time. 

READ | Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

