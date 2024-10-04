Govinda discharged from hospital after surviving bullet injury, greets fans with flying kisses

Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda has been discharged from Mumbai's CritiCare hospital after sustaining a bullet injury.On Friday afternoon, Covinda made his first public appearance following the mishap. After exiting the hospital, he spoke with media personnel and thanked his well-wishers for their prayers.

"I thank everyone for their prayers... I thank CM Shinde, the police, and the press. I especially thank my fans for praying so much for me. I thank them from the bottom of my heart for their love," Govinda said.

The 'Hero No.l' star was in a wheelchair with his leg in a cast. His family members were by his side.

Govinda was rushed to the hospital on October 1 after his licensed revolver allegedly misfired, resulting in a bullet wound to his knee. The incident took place at approximately 4:45 am on Tuesday. According to the Mumbai Police, Govinda was preparing to leave for Kolkata and was putting his revolver back in the cupboard when it accidentally discharged.

His manager, Shashi Sinha, provided further details and said, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet and his condition is stable. He is in the hospital.”

In a message to his fans from the hospital, Govinda expressed his appreciation for their prayers and well-wishes."Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents, and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr. Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers," he stated in a heartfelt audio message. Govinda has been advised to rest for a couple of days by doctors.

Speaking with ANI, Ramesh Agarwal of Criticare Asia Hospital, said, "He (Govinda) has been asked to rest for 3-4 weeks now, his exercises, and physiotherapy are continuing. He is fine. We are discharging him. He will rest at home." After learning about the incident, several celebrities including director David Dhawan, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, and actors Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty visited the Critical Care Hospital to inquire about Govinda's health.

