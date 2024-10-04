Govinda discharged from hospital after surviving bullet injury, greets fans with flying kisses

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India 5th country to operate hydrogen train, will run from…, know distance, route, other details

Anil Ambani's this move brings Reliance Power shares in focus, know details here

IND vs BAN T20: Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel unhappy with this star cricketer ahead of match against Bangladesh

This engineer lands Google job, gets record-breaking offer, not from IIT, NIT

'We have always seen...': Anand Mahindra calls Ratan Tata's company 'elder brother' due to THIS reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India 5th country to operate hydrogen train, will run from…, know distance, route, other details

India 5th country to operate hydrogen train, will run from…, know distance, route, other details

Anil Ambani's this move brings Reliance Power shares in focus, know details here

Anil Ambani's this move brings Reliance Power shares in focus, know details here

IND vs BAN T20: Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel unhappy with this star cricketer ahead of match against Bangladesh

IND vs BAN T20: Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel unhappy with this star cricketer ahead of match against Bangladesh

This chutney will naturally flush out uric acid from your body, here's the recipe

This chutney will naturally flush out uric acid from your body, here's the recipe

5 simple tips to manage blood sugar levels during Navratri fast 

5 simple tips to manage blood sugar levels during Navratri fast 

6 healthy alternatives to white rice 

6 healthy alternatives to white rice 

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Five horrifying facts about Titanic ship you didn't know

Five horrifying facts about Titanic ship you didn't know

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Govinda discharged from hospital after surviving bullet injury, greets fans with flying kisses

Govinda discharged from hospital after surviving bullet injury, greets fans with flying kisses

Agreed to cuts suggested by CBFC for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, certificate can be issued: Zee Entertainment to HC

Agreed to cuts suggested by CBFC for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, certificate can be issued: Zee Entertainment to HC

When Anushka Sharma opened up on ‘catfight’ with Deepika Padukone: ‘We have a history, so…’

When Anushka Sharma opened up on ‘catfight’ with Deepika Padukone: ‘We have a history, so…’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Govinda discharged from hospital after surviving bullet injury, greets fans with flying kisses

Govinda gets discharged from the hospital, actors video goes viral

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 03:13 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Govinda discharged from hospital after surviving bullet injury, greets fans with flying kisses
Govinda
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda has been discharged from Mumbai's CritiCare hospital after sustaining a bullet injury.On Friday afternoon, Covinda made his first public appearance following the mishap. After exiting the hospital, he spoke with media personnel and thanked his well-wishers for their prayers.

"I thank everyone for their prayers... I thank CM Shinde, the police, and the press. I especially thank my fans for praying so much for me. I thank them from the bottom of my heart for their love," Govinda said.
The 'Hero No.l' star was in a wheelchair with his leg in a cast. His family members were by his side.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

Govinda was rushed to the hospital on October 1 after his licensed revolver allegedly misfired, resulting in a bullet wound to his knee. The incident took place at approximately 4:45 am on Tuesday. According to the Mumbai Police, Govinda was preparing to leave for Kolkata and was putting his revolver back in the cupboard when it accidentally discharged.

His manager, Shashi Sinha, provided further details and said, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet and his condition is stable. He is in the hospital.” 

In a message to his fans from the hospital, Govinda expressed his appreciation for their prayers and well-wishes."Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents, and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr. Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers," he stated in a heartfelt audio message. Govinda has been advised to rest for a couple of days by doctors.

Speaking with ANI, Ramesh Agarwal of Criticare Asia Hospital, said, "He (Govinda) has been asked to rest for 3-4 weeks now, his exercises, and physiotherapy are continuing. He is fine. We are discharging him. He will rest at home." After learning about the incident, several celebrities including director David Dhawan, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, and actors Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty visited the Critical Care Hospital to inquire about Govinda's health.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

War in Middle East and silence of Arab world

War in Middle East and silence of Arab world

'We have always seen...': Anand Mahindra calls Ratan Tata's company 'elder brother' due to THIS reason

'We have always seen...': Anand Mahindra calls Ratan Tata's company 'elder brother' due to THIS reason

Udaipur leopard scare: 7 killed in Rajasthan, people cower, schools shut

Udaipur leopard scare: 7 killed in Rajasthan, people cower, schools shut

At least 80 flights cancelled after US bomb from World War II explodes at Japanese airport

At least 80 flights cancelled after US bomb from World War II explodes at Japanese airport

Mukesh Ambani's mega Diwali offer, take home Apple iPhone 16 for just Rs..., check deal here

Mukesh Ambani's mega Diwali offer, take home Apple iPhone 16 for just Rs..., check deal here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Five horrifying facts about Titanic ship you didn't know

Five horrifying facts about Titanic ship you didn't know

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement