'Please keep him in prayers': Govinda's daughter, wife Sunita share actor's health update, he will be discharged on...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Rs 899 recharge plan is better than Rs 999 plan, as it offers...

NASA alert! Two asteroids approaching Earth on this date at massive speed of…

Vettaiyan trailer: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are up against each other in TJ Gnanavel film on encounter killings

Delhi: Biggest drug bust in capital, 500 kg cocaine worth Rs 2000 crore seized

Anant Ambani meets Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree, sparks speculations ahead of Maharashtra polls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Rs 899 recharge plan is better than Rs 999 plan, as it offers...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Rs 899 recharge plan is better than Rs 999 plan, as it offers...

NASA alert! Two asteroids approaching Earth on this date at massive speed of…

NASA alert! Two asteroids approaching Earth on this date at massive speed of…

Vettaiyan trailer: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are up against each other in TJ Gnanavel film on encounter killings

Vettaiyan trailer: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are up against each other in TJ Gnanavel film on encounter killings

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Trophy winners list

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Trophy winners list

Zodiac signs of Ambani family

Zodiac signs of Ambani family

10 incredible images of space captured by NASA

10 incredible images of space captured by NASA

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं �मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 largest private jets in the world

5 largest private jets in the world

Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

'Please keep him in prayers': Govinda's daughter, wife Sunita share actor's health update, he will be discharged on...

'Please keep him in prayers': Govinda's daughter, wife Sunita share actor's health update, he will be discharged on...

This Karan Johar film was rejected by Hrithik, Saif, Shahid, became blockbuster, hero disappeared from Bollywood as...

This Karan Johar film was rejected by Hrithik, Saif, Shahid, became blockbuster, hero disappeared from Bollywood as...

Amid Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan reacts to inter-caste marriages: 'I feel awkward'

Amid Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan reacts to inter-caste marriages: 'I feel awkward'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Please keep him in prayers': Govinda's daughter, wife Sunita share actor's health update, he will be discharged on...

Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja and wife Sunita shared health update of Govinda after he shot himself in the leg accidently.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 06:53 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Please keep him in prayers': Govinda's daughter, wife Sunita share actor's health update, he will be discharged on...
Tina Ahuja, Sunita Ahuja, Govinda
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja on Wednesday afternoon visited Criticare Hospital to check on her father, who sustained a bullet injury on the leg from his revolver. After exiting the hospital, Tina spoke with the media and shared Govinda's health update. 

She said, "Papa is getting better. God has been really kind. Please keep him in your prayers and blessings. Everything is fine. He has come back from ICU to the normal award. Everything is good. Now he is healthy and happy." A while ago, Govinda's niece Arti Singh with her husband Dipak Chauhan visited hospital to meet her mama.

Earlier in the day, Govinda's wife Sunita spoke with the media and expressed her gratitude towards well-wishers for their support and reassured everyone that Govinda is recuperating well.

"He is better. We will admit him to the normal ward today. He is much better than yesterday. He will be discharged the day after tomorrow. With everyone's blessings, he has recovered...He has a great fan following, so people are praying for him...I would like to tell the fans to not panic, he is fine," she said.

The incident took place around 4:45 am on Tuesday when Govinda's licenced revolver accidentally discharged while he was putting it back in the cupboard, according to Mumbai Police. He was preparing to leave for Kolkata at the time. Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, told ANI over the phone, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licenced revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."

Hours after the incident, Govinda, in an audio message, thanked the doctor who treated him and his well-wishers. "Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers," Govinda said in Hindi in the audio message.
After learning about the incident, director David Dhawan and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha came to the hospital to inquire about Govinda's health.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)

Read: Amid Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan reacts to inter-caste marriages: 'I feel awkward'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Solar Eclipse on October 2: Know how fast will the 'Ring of Fire' travel

Solar Eclipse on October 2: Know how fast will the 'Ring of Fire' travel

Meet one of richest men in Bihar, who began his business with just Rs 250, now has net worth of...

Meet one of richest men in Bihar, who began his business with just Rs 250, now has net worth of...

Hurricane Helene kills 93 in US, leaves millions without electricity

Hurricane Helene kills 93 in US, leaves millions without electricity

Why no one wants to get rich in China? Know here

Why no one wants to get rich in China? Know here

IPL chairman reveals the reason behind Rs 18 crore cap for overseas players

IPL chairman reveals the reason behind Rs 18 crore cap for overseas players

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 largest private jets in the world

5 largest private jets in the world

Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

7 most dangerous places on Earth

7 most dangerous places on Earth

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

Meet actress who was linked to Pakistani cricketer, flopped in Bollywood, still charges Rs 5 crore per film; is worth...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement