FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance to halt oil imports from Russia due to...; India's PSUs to keep buying via...

THIS star India cricketer reveals he once fell at people's feet for..., he is...

'When you drop...': Shubman Gill's blunt take after losing first ODI series as India captain

Sridhar Vembu's Zoho launches UPI app, integrated with Arattai, it has features like...; check details

Women in Delhi can now work night shift at shops; here's what new govt rules say

Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana's sensational 2025 continues, breaks multiple records with century against New Zealand

This country makes sure everyone has place to live; its is located in...

Does Smriti Mandhana earn as much as Virat Kohli? Breaking down salary difference between India's women and men cricketers

Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja says his white jeans turned completely red after accidental gun shot: 'I was the one who...'

Amar Kaushik reveals why Aneet Padda has been picked to lead MHCU's next film Shakti Shalini: 'When we saw Saiyaara...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance to halt oil imports from Russia due to...; India's PSUs to keep buying via...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance to halt oil imports from Russia due to...; India's PSUs

THIS star India cricketer reveals he once fell at people's feet for..., he is...

THIS star India cricketer reveals he once fell at people's feet for..., he is...

'When you drop...': Shubman Gill's blunt take after losing first ODI series as India captain

'When you drop...': Shubman Gill's blunt take after losing first ODI series as I

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja says his white jeans turned completely red after accidental gun shot: 'I was the one who...'

In her latest interview, Tina Ahuja has recalled the shocking incident when Govinda accidentally shot himself in his leg in October last year.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 07:41 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja says his white jeans turned completely red after accidental gun shot: 'I was the one who...'
Govinda with his daughter Tina Ahuja
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Govinda accidentally shot himself in his leg with a licensed revolver at his Mumbai residence in October last year. His daughter Tina Ahuja rushed him to the CritiCare Hospital, where he underwent a surgery to get the bullet removed. After the veteran actor was discharged from the hospital, a video went viral on the internet in which Tina was seen in tears. In her latest interview, she has shared why she broke down and also recalled the shocking incident.

Talking to Filmygyan, Tina said, "Woh us time pe mera tear of victory tha. Kyunki maine us time pe literally bhagwan se itni prarthnayein ki thi. Aur mujhe us time pe bahut achha laga tha ki mere father was healthy, happy and he was out of it. Because first he was in the ICCU and I was sleeping down and then he was shifted to the ICU. And my father naa, woh bohot finicky hain. Woh bahot desi hain. Toh woh drips nahi lena, woh antibiotics nahi lena, unko yeh sab cheezon se bahut irritation hoti hai. Toh jab ek insaan woh fight kar raha hota hai naa ki yaar ab kya karein, ab kaise karein. And I was literally sleeping down in the ICU and I wanted him to be back."

Recalling the day when the fateful incident occurred, Tina added, "Because jab woh gun shot hua bhi tha, I was the one who took him to the hospital. Woh actually jaa rahe the ek event ke liye Calcutta, aur woh early morning flight thi. And maine bakaida woh movies mein jaise hota hai naa...He was wearing a white pant, white jeans lagayi thi aur white t-shirt tha aur jacket tha. Woh poora white jeans jo hai naa poora laal ho gaya tha. And I told him, 'Papa, yeh all thanks to all your movies,' ki woh jo bolte hain naa flashback mein aa gaya, you had the courage to fight back and you know, to go to the hospital. Aur mujhe pata hai main kaise unko leke gayi thi wahan pe. Toh it was just that, ek hota hai naa ki khushi ke aansu, ki thank you god he's back. Bas wohi tha. And I'm very emotional, desi hun main thodi si."

Govinda, known for his famous comedies such as Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Deewana Mastana, Raja Babu, Dulhe Raja, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi among others, was last seen in the 2019 release Rangeela Raja. The film bombed at the box office as it earned just Rs 18 lakh, failing to recover even 1% of its budget of Rs 19 crore.

READ | India's biggest flop was rejected by Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan; took 9 years to make, couldn't even recover half of its budget, earned just Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Going to do well in that negotiation': Trump positive over trade deal with China, to meet Xi Jinping in two weeks
'Going to do well in that...':Trump positive over trade deal with China
War 2 Telugu distributor Naga Vamsi blames YRF for film's box office failure: 'Jr NTR and I trusted them blindly but...'
Naga Vamsi blames YRF for War 2's box office failure
Agra-Lucknow Expressway toll plaza employees refuse to collect toll, here's all you need to know
Agra-Lucknow Expressway toll plaza employees refuse to collect toll
Massive fire at JMS Business Centre in Mumbai, several stranded on top floor
Massive fire at JMS Business Centre in Mumbai, several stranded on top floor
Delhi chokes as AQI dips to 'hazardous', thick smog blankets national capital two days after Diwali, watch
Delhi chokes as AQI dips to 'hazardous', thick smog blankets national capital...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE