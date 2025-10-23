Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja says his white jeans turned completely red after accidental gun shot: 'I was the one who...'

In her latest interview, Tina Ahuja has recalled the shocking incident when Govinda accidentally shot himself in his leg in October last year.

Govinda accidentally shot himself in his leg with a licensed revolver at his Mumbai residence in October last year. His daughter Tina Ahuja rushed him to the CritiCare Hospital, where he underwent a surgery to get the bullet removed. After the veteran actor was discharged from the hospital, a video went viral on the internet in which Tina was seen in tears. In her latest interview, she has shared why she broke down and also recalled the shocking incident.

Talking to Filmygyan, Tina said, "Woh us time pe mera tear of victory tha. Kyunki maine us time pe literally bhagwan se itni prarthnayein ki thi. Aur mujhe us time pe bahut achha laga tha ki mere father was healthy, happy and he was out of it. Because first he was in the ICCU and I was sleeping down and then he was shifted to the ICU. And my father naa, woh bohot finicky hain. Woh bahot desi hain. Toh woh drips nahi lena, woh antibiotics nahi lena, unko yeh sab cheezon se bahut irritation hoti hai. Toh jab ek insaan woh fight kar raha hota hai naa ki yaar ab kya karein, ab kaise karein. And I was literally sleeping down in the ICU and I wanted him to be back."

Recalling the day when the fateful incident occurred, Tina added, "Because jab woh gun shot hua bhi tha, I was the one who took him to the hospital. Woh actually jaa rahe the ek event ke liye Calcutta, aur woh early morning flight thi. And maine bakaida woh movies mein jaise hota hai naa...He was wearing a white pant, white jeans lagayi thi aur white t-shirt tha aur jacket tha. Woh poora white jeans jo hai naa poora laal ho gaya tha. And I told him, 'Papa, yeh all thanks to all your movies,' ki woh jo bolte hain naa flashback mein aa gaya, you had the courage to fight back and you know, to go to the hospital. Aur mujhe pata hai main kaise unko leke gayi thi wahan pe. Toh it was just that, ek hota hai naa ki khushi ke aansu, ki thank you god he's back. Bas wohi tha. And I'm very emotional, desi hun main thodi si."

Govinda, known for his famous comedies such as Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Deewana Mastana, Raja Babu, Dulhe Raja, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi among others, was last seen in the 2019 release Rangeela Raja. The film bombed at the box office as it earned just Rs 18 lakh, failing to recover even 1% of its budget of Rs 19 crore.

