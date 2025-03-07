Shashi Sinha dismissed the rumours of his own demise, and revealed who actually passed away.

On Thursday, reports of Govinda's secretary Shashi Sinha's death spread rapidly. Contrary to these reports, IANS has learned that Shashi Sinha is 'fit and fine' and doing well.

In a statement to IANS, Shashi Sinha dismissed the rumours of his own demise, saying, "I have been receiving numerous condolences messages and calls on my phone since the false news of my death circulated." Shashi Sinha further clarified that it was actually Govinda's former secretary and close friend, Shashi Prabhu, who had passed away, not him.

He further explained, "Since I share the same name as Govinda's old friend and former secretary Shashi Prabhu, the confusion led to this false news. Shashi Prabhu was his secretary at the time of Ilzaam, after that, I have been looking after this work."

He further highlighted Shashi Prabhu ji was very close to Govinda and was like his brother". Shashi Sinha has been managing Govinda's work for several years now and has played an instrumental role in shaping his professional trajectory.

He is also responsible for managing several other B-town celebs such as Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka and Sangeeta Bijlani, to name a few. Last week, Shashi Sinha dismissed the reports of Sunita Ahuja and Govinda's separation.

He told IANS that nothing of such sort has been put into action by Govinda. He shared, "Right now, the news is being spread all over the place. So, we are keeping an eye on it. Yes, she has sent a legal notice in the court. I am aware of that. But there is no concrete matter as to what it is. The legal notice hasn't yet reached us."

He further added: "You must have seen that something or the other has been coming up. This or that. Sunita ji has said something or other about Govinda ji. She said she taught him acting or dance."

(With inputs from IANS)