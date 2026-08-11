Govinda calls this track 'best song' of his career, it's not Ankhiyon Se Goli, Kisi Disco Mein, Husn Hai Suhana, Soni De Nakhre

Govinda has stated thar Sarkai Lo Khatiya with Karisma Kapoor from Raja Babu is the "best song" of his career. The song is sung by Kumar Sanu and Poornima, composed by Anand-Milind, and written by Sameer.

Govinda undoubtedly ruled the industry in the 90s. He was not only known as the King of Comedy, but his dance moves were also extremely popular. Almost every song from his films became a hit. In fact, many times, his songs became more popular than the films themselves. Govinda himself acknowledged this in an interview with ANI. "Mujhe ye pata tha ki meri filmein nahin chalegi meri filmon ke gaane (zyada) chalenge...meri film ki jo heroine hai woh, film ke gaane chalenge aur heroine ke sath jo (on screen) sambandh banaunga toh woh ek prem sambandh banaunga," he shared.



'Sarkai Lo Khatiya is the best song of my career'

Govinda also recalled his mother telling him, "We named you Govinda, so always keep smiling and keep having fun." He kept those words in mind, and that spirit of fun and mischief naturally reflected in his songs and performances on set. Taking a stroll down memory lane, Govinda also reminisced about shooting with Karisma Kapoor for Sarkai Lo Khatiya from Raja Babu, and called it the best song of his career.



Govinda recalls shooting Raja Babu track with Karisma Kapoor

"Sarkai Lo Khatiya is the best song of my career. Maine Lolo (Karisma) ko kaha log kitna hi tumhe Lolo aur mujhe Chichi ke naam se bulaayein par ye shot dekhne ke baad poori picture ek taraf aur ye gaane ke liye jo taaliyan bajengi woh ek taraf. Maine David (David Dhawan) ko kaha ki camera roll kare. Main hawa me left turn leke Karisma ke ek taraf se doosri taraf aa gaya. David expect nahi kar raha tha ki main aisa shot dunga kyunki chot lag sakti thi lekin lifetime ka jo nasha chadha rehta hai woh tha us time...Maaza agaya," Govinda recalled.







More about Raja Babu

Directed by David Dhawan, Raja Babu also starred Shakti Kapoor, late Kader Khan, Aruna Irani, Prem Chopra and Gulshan Grover. The 1994 release was a blockbuster hit. Sarkai Lo Khatiya was sung by Kumar Sanu and Poornima, composed by Anand-Milind, and written by Sameer. The comedy movie was the remake of the 1992 Tamil film Rasukutty, headlined by K Bhagyaraj and Aishwariyaa.

READ | Kangana Ranaut attacks Naseeruddin Shah after Piyush Mishra criticises his 'dog' remark: 'Har koi kisi na kisi ka kutta hai'