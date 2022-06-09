Govinda breaks silence on mending differences with nephew Krushna Abhishek, says 'he's been used...'

Krushna Abhishek- Govinda

Govinda has finally opened up on Krushna Abhishek's attempt to harmonise with him. The Coolie No 1 star is having differences with his nephew Krushna, and the latter has tried to mend the differences by speaking about it on Maniesh Paul's podcast. Govinda also graced the same podcast, and he shared his opinion on Abhishek's views.

When Krushna arrived at Maniesh Paul's podcast, the host asked him about the feud, and the former added, "Whenever I say something to media, it is cut pasted and shown on their social media. Chi chi mama I miss you and I love you a lot. Please do not pay heed to what you read in the newspaper or what you hear on social media. The thing I miss the most is that I want my babies to play with my mama. I know he misses me too. I know that.”

Now, Govinda was asked to comment on Krushna, and the comedy star asserted that he should express his love even 'off-camera.' The Ankhen actress said, "He has assumed and presumed that something wrong is happening in his life due to me. Govinda further added that Krushna is been used by writers, "If he is apologetic, then let the love be seen off-camera too. He’s a well-brought-up boy, and that shows. But he needs to know that he is being used by writers and that there is a limit to being used.” Govinda asserted.

Earlier, Krushna's sister Arti Singh also opened up that her brother should apologise to Govinda and the latter should forgive him. "You will never get another family. I really feel that since he (Krushna) is younger... he should seek his (Govinda) forgiveness. And being an elder, he (Govinda) should forgive him." Singh further added, "Family is a God's gift...we get chosen to become a family by God's grace. Parivar saath mein ho toh wohi aacha hai." Arti said.